LaTresa Cunningham, Chris Doleman’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

LaTresa Cunningham was Chris Doleman’s wife. The former Minnesota Vikings defensive end died on January 28 at the age of 58 following a battle with brain cancer. The Vikings and the NFL confirmed Doleman’s sad passing in separate statements. Doleman had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2018.

Doleman and Cunningham were married in September 2018 having met in March 2017 at Atlanta’s Cancer Treatment Centers of America, where Doleman had been hospitalized. Doleman said of their wedding in a feature with NBC Sports, “It was a great place to go. I couldn’t think of another venue to do it at. I did so much healing there. Everybody there cares about how you’re doing.”

Doleman was previously married with two children to Toni Doleman.

1. LaTresa Was Doleman’s ‘Caretaker & Girlfriend’

In a March 2018 feature in the West Central Tribune, Cunningham is referred to as Doleman’s “girlfriend and caretaker.” Cunningham is quoted in the article as saying, “He’s doing good. His energy is improving. He’s getting more strength. After surgery, he really couldn’t move. He wasn’t able to move his left leg or left arm and he couldn’t wiggle his left fingers or his left toes. But he’s learned how to stand and walk again and all of that. He’s come a long way since his surgery.”

Cunningham told the Statesboro Herald in 2019 that she and Doleman were en route to the Super Bowl began suffering stroke-like symptoms. Shortly afterward, Doleman was diagnosed with glioblastoma. That condition left Doleman’s left side immobilized. Since Doleman’s diagnosis, she has been passionate about her non-profit charity, Making a Better Me Inc.

Cunningham told NBC Sports in 2018, “We’ve been through a lot in this process. When he first came out of the surgery, he was sleeping so much and he said it was because, ‘My brain is healing.’ At first he couldn’t move his left side, but I would take his hands and arms and move them just to get the muscles moving and just to get the blood flowing. And slowly and slowly he was moving his limbs and getting stronger.”

2. LaTresa Was Afforded a Full-Athletic Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University

According to her LinkedIn page, Cunningham, 42, was a philanthropist, athlete, coach, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, model, author and was Ms. Georgia America. Cunningham says on her page that she is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Bishop Borgess High School in Redford, Michigan, where she excelled in basketball, volleyball and track and field. Cunningham attended the school on a full athletic scholarship.

During her time in college, Cunningham was a member of the school’s volleyball team. Cunningham’s name is hung on the gym wall at Bishop Borgess. Cunningham played AAU basketball in college and in 2008 won a bronze medal at the reverse coed at the USA Open National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cunningham was the coach of the Riverwood High School varsity volleyball team in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2012, according to a resume from that year. Cunningham was also a Georgia Tech Volegebally Team Camp Coach as well as head coach of the Atlanta Bomb, having been promoted to the role from assistant coach in 2008.

3. Cunningham Is a ‘Devout Christian’

Cunningham says on her resume that she is a devout Christian and “knows that she is blessed to be a blessing to others.” Cunningham says that she also works as a motivational speaker for the International Children’s Support Foundation. Cunningham was also working as a personal trainer at the time. The quote that Cunningham says she “lives by” is “A day without a smile is a day wasted.”

On a modeling profile, Cunningham says of her modeling career, “I have many years of experience in runway. I’ve done a swimsuit calendar and some print work. Modeling is my life! I’m athletic and very hard working and dedicated.” Cunningham says on that profile that she was second runner-up in the Miss Black & Gold Pageant at Middle Tennessee State University.

4. LaTresa Was Crowned Ms. America Georgia in 2019

Cunningham competed in and won the Ms. American Interational pageant in August 2019. After being crowned Ms. America Georgia, Cunningham gave a speech about bullying to a group of teenagers. The Statesboro Herald quoted Cunningham as saying, “Smile. Someone says something negative to you, turn it around and be positive. It’s hard. I’m not going to lie. It can be very difficult. Take a moment and smile. Ever since I was a little girl, my motto has been ‘A day without a smile is a day wasted.’ Every single day we have a reason to smile.”

5. LaTresa Competed in Pageants to Help to Spread Brain Cancer Awareness

According to the pageant’s website, Cunningham competed in the Ms. America International pageant on a platform for brain cancer awareness. The profile reads, “Her mission is to educate on signs and warnings and the importance of early detection as well as following up on obscure symptoms.”

