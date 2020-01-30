Seahawks’ Russell Wilson & Ciara Make Major Announcement

Russell Wilson and Ciara announced the couple is expecting another child as the singer showed off her baby bump on Instagram. The couple has one daughter, Sienna, together and Ciara has a son, Future, from a previous relationship.

Wilson and Ciara both posted photos from what appears to be their vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Wilson also recently took part in the trending #girldad honoring Kobe Bryant after his death by posting a photo with their daughter. The announcement of a new Wilson baby is not totally surprising as Ciara admitted in a recent interview that the couple was thinking about having more kids down the road. The singer joked with Extra TV during a November 2019 interview that Wilson wanted “eight babies.”

“Oh, you know, if you ask him, we’re talking eight babies… you know, we’ll just go one day at a time, but I definitely do look forward to having more kids… we got time for that,” Ciara joked to Extra TV.

Here is a look at Ciara’s Instagram announcement.

Wilson Praised Ciara for the “Way You Love Our Kids”

Wilson shared an Instagram video last summer on their anniversary praising his wife. The Seahawks quarterback had a long list of compliments for Ciara including her work as a mother.

“You know she’s a special, special woman,” Wilson said, per ET Online. “The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom. You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world. So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids!”

Ciara has praised Wilson’s commitment to being a father, especially to her son Future. As Wilson’s Instagram post announcing “Number 3” indicates, he considers Future one of his own children. Ciara noted to Jada Pickett-Smith on Red Table Talk that how Wilson treated her son was a major reason she fell in love with the Seahawks quarterback.

“It was different,” Ciara explained, per ET Online. “I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. … His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He’s consistent. That consistency is so crucial.”

Ciara Posted a Heartfelt Message to Wilson After the Seahawks’ Playoff Loss to the Packers

After the Seahawks season came to a disappointing end, Ciara took to Instagram to praise the Seattle quarterback. Ciara called Wilson her “warrior” and described her husband as a “rare breed.”

“My Warrior ❤️. As always so so proud of you. You put it all on the line every time. That’s in all that you do! You’ve made 7 Post Seasons of your 8 Seasons, 7 Pro Bowls of those 8, and All Pro this year.. not including all your other amazing stats 😝. You truly are a rare breed. Most of them all, you’re 10 for 10 with loving me and our babies with your all! Grateful to witness your Greatness on and off the field! It’s just the beginning. So excited for what’s ahead. Love you so much,” Ciara noted on Instagram.