Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Shows Seahawks QB Love in Playoffs

Russell Wilson has been a big part of the Seahawks success this season and his wife Ciara is taking notice. After the Seahawks big playoff win over the Eagles, Ciara took to Instagram to give her quarterback love as she showed off her Wilson jersey.

“Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson! Gotta do a dance on ya 1 time. 🤣😍❤️,” Ciara posted on Instagram along with a short video of the couple dancing after the game.

Since the couple got married in 2016, Ciara has been consistent in praising Wilson not just as an athlete but as a husband and father. Ciara gushed about Wilson during a 2017 Facebook Live session.

“I’m very blessed with having the best support system that I could ever ask for or every dream of,” Ciara said, per E News. “My husband is pretty awesome… You see Russell playing on the field; he’s that same person at home. I think even cooler! He’s an awesome support system to me and best friend so that makes a world of difference.”

Wilson Noted Ciara Has Given Him “Love, Joy & Peace”

Wilson praised Ciara during a heartfelt message the quarterback posted on Instagram for the singer’s birthday back in October. The Seahawks quarterback explained that Ciara has provided him with “love, joy, peace” since they have been together.

“Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back. ❤️ @Ciara,” Wilson noted on Instagram.

The Couple Has a Daughter Together & Ciara Has a Son From a Previous Relationship

The couple are the proud parents of a baby daughter, Sienna. Ciara also has a son, Future, from her previous relationship with the rapper with the same name. The singer admitted that how Wilson cared for her son was a big reason he won her heart.

“God is good,” Ciara noted, per Oprah Magazine. “When you allow yourself to be vulnerable, you become your strongest. When I met the love of my life it was not only loving me, it was to love my son.”

Ciara and Wilson went public with their relationship by attending a 2015 White House dinner together, per Oprah Magazine. It is not entirely clear when they first met but they were spotted at a party for NBC’s “I Can Do That.”

The couple works together in a variety of ways including their work in the Seattle community in addition to Why Not You Productions which they launched in 2019. The couple released a joint statement on the project to the Hollywood Reporter.