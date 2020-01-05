Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Posts Adorable Christmas Video With Kids

The holiday season is coming to a close but it is never too late to watch Russell Wilson and wife Ciara sing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.” Ciara posted of a video on Christmas of the family decked out in matching red pajamas dancing and singing to the popular holiday song. There is even an appearance by the couple’s daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son Future.

Ciara first posted a photo of the family in their matching pajamas sitting in front of the tree.

“Merry #Christmas from our family to yours ❤️🎅🌲,” Ciara noted.

The singer then posted the amazing video of the family jamming out together.

“My Favorite Time of The Year 😂❤️🎅 #Family,” Ciara said in the caption for the video.

Wilson also posted the video on Instagram along with the Christmas family photo.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Grateful for family ❤️…Christmas Family Fun! Dancin’, Singin’, & Groovin’ 🤣😂❤️🤩,” Wilson noted in a series of Instagram posts.

Here’s a look at the adorable video.

Ciara Admitted Things Felt “Different” With Russell Wilson

During an interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s show Red Table Talk, Ciara admitted that her relationship with rapper Future did not end well. The singer noted that things felt “different” when she met Wilson.

“It was different,” Ciara explained, per ET Online. “I had never had that feeling in my life. It was just, like, calm. We were connecting in every way. … His conversation, it was just different. The way that he looked at life was different. Also, the energy with my son, it just felt right. And of course, the consistency. He’s consistent. That consistency is so crucial.”

Wilson Wants to Have “Five More Kids”

During the same Red Table Talk interview, Ciara discussed their desire to have more kids. The singer noted that Wilson would have “five more kids” if it was up to him, but Ciara is hoping for at least two more.

“If you would ask Russell, we have, like, five more kids to make,” Ciara said, per ET Online. “I do look forward to having another baby. I would hope that I could have at least two more. I love kids. I love being a mom.”

It sounds like the couple will have a few more backup singers for future Christmas videos. As for Wilson, the quarterback admitted in a 2017 interview with the Seattle Post-Intelligencer that he now has something bigger to play for with his family.

“More than anything, when you have your own family and in continues to grow, it’s a special thing,” Wilson told Seattle Post-Intelligencer. “I don’t just play for my family that I’ve had before, but also my new family. Just playing for the little ones, playing for Ciara too and playing for my teammates and trying to do everything that I can to be the best that I possibly can be. I’m truly grateful every day to get to come home and it puts a smile on my face every time”