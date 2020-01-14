Clemson Pulls off Wild Trick Play to Extend Lead vs. LSU in Title Game [WATCH]

The “underdog” Clemson Tigers are showing early Monday night why they are the defending national champs.

Clemson pulled off a wild reverse play that went for a 36-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship, that you can see below.

The TD by wide receiver Tee Higgins capped a four-play, 96-yard drive and gave Clemson a 17-7 lead early in the second.

LSU quickly responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a Joe Burrow 3-yard TD run to make it 17-14 Clemson in a fast-evolving championship thriller.

The 14-0 Clemson Tigers are dueling with the 14-0 LSU Tigers in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in one of the most highly-anticipated college football championship games ever held.