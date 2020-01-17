Robert Saleh ‘Not Disappointed’ After Missing Out on Browns Job

The Cleveland Browns announced their long-awaited decision this week, bringing aboard Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s next head coach.

Stefanski beat out some stiff competition for the gig, including San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who reportedly made the Browns decision a very hard one. Saleh broke his silence this week, speaking on missing out on the job and the process via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

“There’s no disappointment. I’m very grateful to the Browns for making me part of [their coaching search]. I’m a really big fan of [Browns owner] Jimmy Haslam and what he did and what they’re going to do. They hired the right guy and I think they’re going to do something special. I’m excited to see them progress.”

The 49ers play the Green Bay Packers this weekend with a chance for a Super Bowl berth.

Kyle Shanahan ‘Pumped’ Robert Saleh Didn’t Get Browns Job

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke early this week on Saleh sticking around the 49ers for at least another season.

“I was pumped,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday, via NFL.com. “I heard it on my way into work, so I was extremely excited. I definitely have some empathy for Saleh. I know anyone who goes through that process and stuff, we’re all competitive, and you want to win and you want to get that opportunity and stuff, but for Saleh, every year we keep him we’ll be very fortunate. Saleh’s going to be a head coach in this league. Could’ve been one this year. Most likely he’ll be one next year. But he’s going to have the right opportunity come around for him. It’s just a matter of time. I’m just very happy that we’re going to be able to have him going into next year.”

Saleh knew his head coach’s comments were all good fun.

“It’s like a backhanded compliment, right?” Saleh said. “Kyle has always been a big supporter. He really supports his staff and he is not one to look at a coach and say, ‘I have to get rid of this dude.’ His first instinct is to make you better and help you get better. To understand Kyle and to work with Kyle is really gift that a lot of people should have once in their lives. He strives to make people better, and I think that’s what makes this organization tick.

“Everybody in this organization wants to get better, and that’s why Kyle is so invested in all of his coaches. I do believe him when he says he’s happy, because he has invested in me, so I take that as a compliment.”

Browns Issue Statement on Odell Beckham Jr. Incident

One issue that Saleh won’t have to deal with after not getting the Browns job is the fallout from the Odell Beckham Jr. saga from the National Championship game.

The New Orleans police department issued a warrant for Beckham’s arrest after he was seen slapping the butt of a Superdome security guard in the LSU locker room, according to ESPN.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

