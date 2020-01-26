Colby Covington on Kamaru Usman and Other UFC Fighters

Colby “Chaos” Covington finally got his chance at becoming the undisputed UFC welterweight champion when he fought Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman at UFC 245. But, as history has it, Covington lost the fight via fifth-round TKO. It is a stoppage that Chaos heavily contested, and he took to Twitter after the match to voice his displeasure with the referee of the bout, Marc Goddard.

Since that tweet, however, Covington has been radio silent on Twitter. He also hasn’t taken part in any interviews to discuss his loss.

However, Chaos was recently featured in an Instagram video with the well-known outdoorsman Cameron Hanes. And during the video, Hanes asked Covington about his thoughts on individual UFC fighters.

The fighters Covington gave his opinion on are Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Khabib Nuramgomedov.

Kamaru Usman

Hanes asked Covington what he thought about his last opponent, UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Covington said to Hanes, “Everybody knows Kamaru is the fakest guy in the game. He couldn’t literally draw money with a green crayon and a white piece of paper. The guy’s unoriginal. He has no charisma. And I literally sold a fight with a mop my last fight with Marty Fake Newsman. So that’s what I think of him.”

Hanes agreed with Covington on the claim that he sold the fight. He also said that the arena during UFC 245 was electric, as they were chanting “USA” for Covington.

Jorge Masvidal

Hanes then asked Chaos for his thoughts on the man known as Gamebred, Jorge Masvidal.

Chaos said to Hanes, “Journeyman Jorge Masvidal, they’re calling him ‘Street Jesus’ but they should be [calling him] ‘Street Judas.’ He’s a little Miami thug. He thinks he’s tougher then he is.”

Covington then takes a shot at Gamebred’s MMA record, “When you look at his record, he’s 5-5 in his last 10 fights. He’s 3-2 in his last five fights. He’s lost 15 fights overall. He was getting knocked out by little lightweights like 10 years ago, that people don’t even know who they are. Journeyman Jorge Masvidal, you got an a** beating coming your way in the near future.”

Gambred’s MMA record is currently 35-13, and he is 6-4 in his last 10 fights.

Nate Diaz

Covington speaks about UFC welterweight Nate Diaz. Chaos said, “The ‘Stockton Soyboy,’ you know he’s got Stockton slaps, but that’s no match for a MAGA bomb.”

Next, Hanes said to Covington that a fight between them would be great, because they both have impressive cardio and it would be a battle between the old “OG,” Diaz, and the new “OG,” Covington.

Chaos responded to Hanes, ” [Let’s] decide who’s the king of the west coast. You know, we reside in Oregon, he’s in California. Let’s see who’s the real king of the west coast, new school, old school.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hanes mentioned to Covington that he is known as one of the best wrestlers in UFC and the same with UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hanes wants to find out who the best wrestler and fighter is out of the two.

Chaos responded, “He’s been fighting a lot of guys at lightweight that don’t know how to wrestle. I’ve always known that it was a good matchup for me. It would be a striking battle. He’s not going to take me down, and if wrestling was easy they’d call it sambo.”

Nurmagomedov is a highly-experienced sambo martial artist, and he has multiple Combat Sambo World Championships to his name.

Chaos said, “He comes from Russian sambo, but that’s no match for raw, American steel and that American diesel wrestling.”

