College Football National Championship Odds & Betting Trends

The top-ranked LSU Tigers have continued to gain betting support leading up to the National Championship Game, moving to 6.5-point favorites on the college football odds versus the third-ranked Clemson Tigers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. LSU opened as a 5-point favorite for Monday’s title game matchup with Clemson, but many bettors believe the school will win its first NCAA football championship since the 2007 season in the exact same location – the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The extra time off might be a point of contention for some college football handicappers, as there is usually just one week between the national semifinals and the title game. Clemson has played in three of the previous four CFP National Championship Games, winning it twice during that stretch, including a 44-16 rout of the Alabama Crimson Tide as a 5-point underdog at sports betting sites last year at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In fact, Clemson (14-0) has won 29 straight games heading into this battle with LSU (14-0).

Of course LSU has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow, who set a record by throwing seven touchdown passes in a 63-28 blowout win over the fourth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl on December 28. LSU covered the number easily as a 12.5-point favorite, improving to 9-3-2 against the spread this season overall.

However, Clemson has more experience on its side and owns an outstanding spread record of 20-9 ATS during its 29-game winning streak. That number is even more impressive when you consider the school did not cover four of its first five games to kick off the 2018 campaign, including an 0-3 ATS start. Led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence – who has never lost a game he started – Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney have been here before and should have an edge in preparation.

Swinney’s ACC champion Tigers may have had less competition during the regular season than counterpart Ed Orgeron’s SEC title squad as both managed to go unbeaten, although one could certainly argue that both conferences were a bit down this past year. But Clemson did prove itself in knocking off the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23 as a 2.5-point favorite in the Fiesta Bowl. And the defending national champions will likely have a chip on their shoulders again in this spot despite going up against an opponent that will seemingly have a home-field advantage.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.