Boxing Superstar Wants UFC Fight vs. Conor McGregor

Yet another superstar boxer is interested in fighting Conor McGregor should the UFC star pursue a boxing payday later this year.

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Bob Arum, who has promoted both Floyd Mawyeather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in the past, told Michael Woods on the Talkbox podcast that his company, Top Rank Inc., was pursuing a two-fight deal with McGregor and the UFC on behalf of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford.

“Well, you know, you see Conor McGregor talking out Mayweather and talking out Pacquiao,” Arum said. “I would love to have Crawford fight McGregor, once (under) MMA rules and once (under) boxing rules.”

Crawford, 32, from Omaha, Nebraska, has won world titles across three different weight classes. In addition to the 147-pound title belt he currently wears around his waist, Crawford won the undisputed junior welterweight championship at 140 pounds and the lineal lightweight championship at 135 pounds before seeking bigger fights in the higher weight classes.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Perhaps most interesting is that Arum said Crawford would be happy to fight McGregor both inside the boxing ring and in the Octagon.

“I think Crawford, you know, has a background in wrestling and would not be too averse to fighting McGregor with UFC rules,” Arum said. “So that’s something that’s current to us in the last couple of days and we’ll be pursuing it with Dana White.”

EP 195: Bob Arum, Charles Conwell, Andrew Cho https://t.co/QS6AXYNyaj — TalkBox Boxing Podcast (@TalkBOX_) January 21, 2020

READ NEXT: Which Superstar Boxer Should Conor McGregor Fight After UFC 246?

