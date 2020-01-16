Conor McGregor’s Stern Warnings Before UFC 246

Conor McGregor hasn’t even gotten through his upcoming bout against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this weekend, and the UFC star is already being warned by other welterweights to stay in his lane.

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal (also a welterweight) each offered a stern warning to McGregor should he plan to pursue a fight against either of them next.

“If Conor wants it, Conor can get that too,” said Masvidal per CBSsports.com’s Brian Campbell. “I don’t discriminate on the ass whooping. Anyone can get it.”

But Usman wasn’t the only one to caution McGregor against thinking he can compete at 170. Masvidal, who picked up the first-ever UFC BMF title by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November, also had some choice words for the Irish star.

McGregor faces Cerrone at UFC 246. It’s the main event of the upcoming UFC pay-per-view distributed exclusively in the U.S. by ESPN+. UFC 246 takes place Saturday, Jan. 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 246 Only McGregor’s Third Fight at Welterweight

UFC 246 will be McGregor’s third fight at welterweight. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and first UFC fighter ever to become “champ champ” by holding both titles at the same time, split his two previous appearances at welterweight in 2016 in two fights against Nate Diaz.

Diaz defeated McGregor at UFC 186 in March 2019 via second-round submission. But McGregor picked up the victory in the rematch just five months later by majority decision.

While McGregor hasn’t competed at the weight since those two fights, perhaps at least part of the reason is that McGregor has only competed twice in the UFC at all since the Diaz fights. McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 and lost via fourth-round submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018 in his only other two UFC appearances.

In the middle of those two fights, McGregor lost via 10th round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a crossover boxing match in August 2017.

McGregor Interested in More Bouts at 170

McGregor, 31, from Dublin, is headed into the Octagon for the first time in 18 months, but the superstar still has big plans about his future. During yesterday’s press conference for UFC 246 in Las Vegas, McGregor indicated he was interested in fighting both Usman and Masvidal. In fact, McGregor said he would be ready to compete as soon as March.

However, McGregor also said he probably leans toward a fight against Masvidal right now based on the BMF champ’s striking-based style over the wrestling-focused game Usman usually employs.

“The more exciting bout would be me and Masvidal,” McGregor said. “Usman has the style of Khabib, the sniff-the-jockstrap style.”

UFC 246 Fight Card Information and Start Time

UFC 246 action begins with the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 pm ET. Prelims begin at 8 pm ET on ESPN. The Main Card starts at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Prelims (ESPN)

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

