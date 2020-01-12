Conor McGregor’s Most Controversial And Hilarious Quotes [WATCH]

If there is one thing that history has shown MMA fans, it’s that Conor “Notorious” McGregor knows how to use a microphone. With his UFC 246 main event fight less than a week away, now is a good chance for fans to remind themselves of all the memorable, hilarious, and many times controversial things that Notorious has said.

MMAFighting has done fight fans the courtesy of assembling a greatest hits video that showcases McGregor’s best quotes.

McGregor’s meteoric rise in the UFC is a story that is unique to itself, and a lot has to do with how he was able to capture the attention of millions of people around the globe. By using quick wit, humor, and ruthless trash talk, Notorious has become a superstar that has transcended the sport of MMA.

He has a long history of promoting his fights by using scathing and brutally honest assessments of his opponents. McGregor is also known for using his “Mystic Mac” shtick. He enjoys predicting how his fights will go, and there have been many times when he has been right.

Notorious has used all of these components to masterfully craft a persona that has made him very well known, and very rich.

McGregor Isn’t Just Good on the Microphone. He is Also a World-Class Fighter

It’s important to note that it isn’t just McGregor’s knack for verbal violence that made him into the star he is today. Notorious is a fantastic fighter; many fans forget McGregor’s ascension up the UFC rankings.

Notorious joined the UFC in 2013 as the Cage Warriors double-champ. He was the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight champion, and he boasted a 12-2 record by the time he vacated both belts to go to the UFC.

McGregor amassed a seven-fight win streak in the UFC’s featherweight division, as well as the featherweight title. He left the division in pursuit of becoming the promotion’s first-ever champion to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously. Before he accomplished that feat, he fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight, losing the first fight, and winning the second.

After his win over Diaz, he dropped down to lightweight and became the first-ever UFC double-champ when he finished Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight belt. However, as history has it, McGregor was stripped of both the featherweight and lightweight titles due to inactivity.

Once he achieved the double-champ status, McGregor set his eyes on Floyd Mayweather. They ended up boxing in August 2017, with McGregor getting finished by Mayweather in the tenth round. Notorious then made his return to the UFC in 2018 to reclaim the lightweight title, but he was met with another defeat. This time it was by the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bout that sold the most pay-per-views in the promotion’s history.

Although McGregor hasn’t won a bout since 2016, he’ll once again have the opportunity to prove to the doubters that he is a world-class fighter. On Jan. 18, Notorious will be entering the Octagon for UFC 246 when he fights the fan-favorite and always game Donald Cerrone.

