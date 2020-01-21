‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Appearing in Mark Wahlberg Movie [WATCH]

UFC 246 did not go Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s way, but life goes on. And Cowboy just announced some massive news. He is involved in the new Netflix movie Spenser Confidential as an actor, fight coordinator and stuntman. Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg, and according to IMDB, it’s about “an ex-felon named Spenser, [who] returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy.”

It is the film adaptation of the novel Wonderland.

Cowboy revealed his role in the movie via an Instagram post, and he also included a part of the trailer that shows himself playing a jailhouse brute.

In his post, Cowboy said, “[It] [w]as an absolute pleasure working with [Peter Berg] on the Netflix movie Wonderland. [Mark Wahlberg] and [Post Malone] are both unbelievably cool cats! Looking forward to the release of the movie. [Jeff Dashnaw] and [JJ Dashnaw] brought me in to help coordinate the fight scenes and work stunts.”

This is an exciting opportunity for Cowboy, and it may be a sign that more roles will be coming his way. The 36-year-old veteran fighter just set the record for the most UFC fights in history, at 34 bouts. And during his UFC 246 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cerrone said that he would fight again. He hasn’t said that he wants to retire from fighting, but there is a possibility that he’s in the process of setting himself up for future ventures when that day comes.

To watch the entire trailer for Spenser Confidential, tap here.

Donald Cerrone Has Suffered Three Losses in a Row, but He Has Worked His Way Out From That Kind of Deficit Before

Cerrone was defeated in only 40 seconds by Conor McGregor during their main event fight at UFC 246. In the opening seconds of the bout, Cowboy was blasted with multiple shoulder strikes to his face when the two clinched in the middle of the Octagon.

Once they broke apart, Cerrone managed to throw a head kick, but McGregor blocked it. McGregor then threw his own head kick at Cowboy, which landed and rocked him. The Irishman went in for the finish and earned it by landing multiple strikes to a dazed Cerrone.

With this loss, Cowboy has dropped his last three bouts, all to top-ranked lightweight fighters. But, the veteran has fallen into this kind of deficit before. In 2017, Cerrone lost three fights in a row to welterweight contenders.

After going 1-1 in his next two bouts, he went on a three-fight winning streak, defeating Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

Cowboy may have lost his last three fights, but all of those losses were to top-five lightweights. The UFC may consider giving Cowboy a lower-ranked opponent next match, at either lightweight or welterweight. An intriguing fight for Cerrone could be Anthony Pettis. Both men lost at UFC 246, with Pettis losing by submission to Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Both men are fan favorites, and they have a history; they fought in 2013, with Pettis winning the bout via TKO in the first round. The bout could serve as a co-main event for a future card and has a high chance of providing an entertaining battle that fans can get behind.

