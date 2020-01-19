Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Projected to Sign Record-Setting Contract in 2020

Dak Prescott heads into the offseason a free agent for the first time in his career, but Bleacher Report believes he won’t so much as sniff the open market.

The online media outlet, in listing which NFL stars are slated to receive “mega paydays” this offseason, predicted the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will ink a five-year, $180 million contract — or $38 million per year, setting a new league record.

Via Chris Roling:

Dak Prescott’s negotiation with the Dallas Cowboys figures to be a little more contentious than those set to happen in Houston and Kansas City. According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater (h/t NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman), Prescott’s camp wants his new deal to check in at about $40 million per year. Fair or not, that’s the market for franchise passers after Wilson reset the landscape. Some might view Prescott as reliant on the talent around him, but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s 26 with a career 65.8 competition percentage alongside 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns against just 36 interceptions. Dallas might not want to pay Prescott similarly to Watson or Mahomes, especially after doling out big money on extensions for DeMarcus Lawrence ($105 million), Jaylon Smith ($68.4 million) and Ezekiel Elliott ($90 million). Guys like Amari Cooper also need new deals. But again, that’s the cost for steady play under center instead of rotating in veteran journeymen while taking risks on rookies.

The sport’s highest-paid QB, in terms of annual salary, is Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who’s pulling in $35 million a season as part of his four-year, $140 million pact. The highest-paid, in terms of total value, is Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who landed a five-year, $150 million pact in 2018.

Prescott, fresh off a career-best 2019 campaign, should shatter both barometers. One former NFL general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, even went as far as projecting a $400 million contract — $40 million annually over 10 years — for the two-time Pro Bowl passer.

While that won’t materialize, it’s clear Prescott is primed to cash in after earning just $2.025 million this season. He’ll reset the landscape until Houston expectedly locks down Deshaun Watson and Kansas City hands reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes what is sure to be an absolutely gargantuan extension.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Stephen Jones Delivers New Decision on Signing Dak

In a radio interview with 1310 The Ticket last week, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones offered an update regarding once-fervent, now-slow-rolling contract discussions with Prescott, who’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

The sides, according to Jones, were on the precipice of an agreement before the start of the 2019 season. And although talks eventually crumbled, creating a nationally-documented standstill, Dallas aims to reach an accord with its “quarterback of the future” this offseason.

“We’ve got to land the plane and get his deal done,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That’s on Jerry and myself. He’s our future. I think he stepped up and improved in all ways last year. … We went over this in depth with Coach McCarthy and he thinks [Dak] is a top-end, top-caliber quarterback. We can do everything we want to do and more with Dak. [McCarthy] can’t wait to spend time with him. We’ve got to land the plane on his contract and get him signed up sooner than later. He deserves everything he has coming. We got real, real close there to start the season and just didn’t finish up. He’s so laser-focused on wanting to win football games and compete that he really didn’t want the distraction once we didn’t get it done in that first week of going back and forth with the contract. We just got to move forward. He’s our quarterback of the future. I’ll take him any time when you go to war against these guys. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Taking a massive step forward under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who’ll remain with the organization under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott finished second in passing behind only Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston. The Cowboys produced the league’s top offense in yards per game (431.5) and the second-best passing attack (296.6 YPG).

Dallas boasts enough salary-cap space (a projected $81 million) to assuage Prescott’s financial wants, but they also have the franchise tag at their disposal — and are expected to execute it — should discussions once again bottom out.

READ NEXT: Mike McCarthy Details First Meeting with Dak Prescott

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL