Cowboys to Hire Longtime Odell Beckham Jr. Tutor as New WR Coach: Report

Queue up the Odell Beckham-to-Dallas Cowboys rumors.

While the mercurial wide receiver remains (for now) in Cleveland, his longtime instructor now resides in Dallas. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are hiring former Browns wide receivers coach Adam Henry to serve in the same capacity.

Henry replaces Jason Garrett holdover Sanjay Lal, whose contract was terminated by the team earlier this week.

Himself a former WR for the New Orleans Saints (1994-96), Henry broke into the NFL coaching ranks in 2007, when the Oakland Raiders hired him as an offensive quality control assistant. He was promoted to Raiders tight ends coach in 2009, spending three seasons in that role.

In 2012, he bolted to LSU, where he coached Beckham and Jarvis Landry, both of whom now play for Cleveland. The next year, under Henry’s watch, the duo became the first pair of receivers in Tigers history to each eclipse 1,000 yards in the same season — Landry going for a team-high 1,193 yards and Beckham totaling 1,152 yards.

Henry returned to the big leagues in 2015, joining the San Francisco 49ers as their WR coach. He was one-and-done before the New York Giants hired him as their WR coach, a gig he held until 2017.

He finally moved to Cleveland in 2018, reuniting with Landry and, this past season, Beckham. The former was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl, having notched 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Beckham did not meet lofty expectations in his first year with the Browns but still made 74 grabs for 1,035 yards and four scores.

Henry, 47, inherits a talented group of pass-catchers in Dallas, none more appealing than Amari Cooper, whose 1,189 receiving yards ranked eighth in the NFL. The club also features third-year stud Michael Gallup, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with 1,107 yards and six TDs on 66 catches.

The Cowboys are expected to re-sign or franchise-tag Cooper, an impending unrestricted free agent. They also may bring back fellow UFA WRs Randall Cobb or Tavon Austin.

As for acquiring Beckham, don’t hold your breath. The $90 million man carries a $14.25 million salary-cap hit for 2020, and although Dallas could theoretically afford him, its money could — and likely will — go toward retaining Cooper and his franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott.

McCarthy’s Coaching Staff Comes Together

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made official Thursday several reported staff hires, filling out a group of assistants that includes just two prominent members from the Garrett regime: newly-promoted quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier and retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Cowboys have tapped Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator, John Fassel as special teams coordinator, Joe Philbin as assistant HC/offensive line coach and Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach. McCarthy also brought aboard Skip Peete as running backs coach, Lunda Wells as tight ends coach, Scott McCurley as linebackers coach and Maurice Linguist as the secondary coach.

In assembling his smorgasbord staff, which is virtually complete, McCarthy explained that he targeted a mixture of experience and coveted personality traits.