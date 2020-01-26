Cowboys Hire Assistant HC Who Has No Coaching Background: Report

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Saturday the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers director of player development Rob Davis, who’ll assume the freshly-created role of assistant head coach to Mike McCarthy.

Here’s the rub, as you probably inferred: Davis has no coaching background … at any level. Zero. Zip. Zilch.

He’s an ex-long snapper who entered the NFL in 1993 as an undrafted free agent out of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. As a player, Davis snapped for the New York Jets (1993-94), Kansas City Chiefs (1996), Chicago Bears (1996), and Packers (1997-2007).

Upon retiring from the sport in March 2008, he joined Green Bay’s front office in his aforementioned player development role. In 2007, he left the organization to, as SI.com’s Mike Fisher put it, leap into the “corporate world.” Davis worked for Pierce Manufacturing, a company that specializes in fire apparatus, as the senior director of people and culture, before McCarthy came calling about a reunion.

“I’ve always thought I was a coach at heart,” Davis told the Press Times last October.

It’s an off-the-wall hire for McCarthy, who placed an overarching emphasis on experience in building his new Cowboys coaching staff, which is now fully assembled. But so was his addition of former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards as a “senior defensive assistant.”

If Davis helps grow the unquestioned talent in Davis, nobody will care — and few will realize — this is his first big-league rodeo.

Two Additional Staff Members Reportedly Brought Aboard

McCarthy has pieced together the entirety of his Cowboys coaching hierarchy, quickly nabbing the most vital assistants and then slowly rounding out the lower-level staff. Two more men have been adjoined to the latter group.

Per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the team has hired Matt Daniels as assistant special teams coach and Cannon Matthews as defensive quality control coach.

Daniels arrives to Dallas from the Los Angeles Rams, where he served in the same capacity under John Fassel, whom the Cowboys tapped as their new special teams coordinator, replacing Keith O’Quinn.

Matthews previously held the same title for the Washington Redskins and was let go following the hire of HC Ron Rivera. He’ll fetch coffee for report to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

Cowboys Add Son of Former NFL Head Coach of the Year

Here’s another bit of from-left-field news: The Dallas Morning News reported Friday the Cowboys hired Chase Haslett as an offensive quality control assistant. Haslett is the son of former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett, who in 2000 was named the NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

Who is Chase? The 27-year-old’s a relative infant in the industry, having just completed a stint as tight ends coach at Mercer University. Prior to that, he served as a quality control assistant at Mississipi State from 2017-18. And prior to that, he was a graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach at Nebraska. Such is his resume.

Nonetheless, Haslett is the finishing touch on a revamped offensive staff — devoid of many Jason Garrett-era holdovers — led by the following: Kellen Moore (coordinator), Doug Nussmeier (QBs coach), Skip Peete (running backs), Adam Henry (wide receivers), Lunda Wells (tight ends) and Joe Philbin (offensive line).

