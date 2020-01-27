Cowboys Add Former Packers Starting QB to Coaching Staff: Report

The Green Bay-to-Dallas pipeline has brought about another Mike McCarthy disciple.

The Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Scott Tolzien as a coaching assistant, according to media reports.

Tolzien, 32, finds his way to The Star following a stint at Wisconsin, his alma mater, where he cut his teeth as a coach by working in the program’s scouting department. Prior to that, in 2018, he was drafted by the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct AAF but announced his retirement before the league’s (shortened) season began.

As the NFL is concerned, Tolzien entered the pros in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie campaign bouncing from the Chargers to the 49ers, where he served as a backup behind Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick. He was waived by San Francisco in August 2013.

Tolzien was scooped up by the Packers days later, uniting with McCarthy, and he was eventually promoted from the practice squad to the active roster after Aaron Rodgers suffered a clavicle injury. Tolzien made two starts for the team that year, completing 55-of-90 passes for 717 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions.

He was retained by the Packers for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He appeared in three games over that span, throwing one pass for four yards.

In 2016, his Packers contract expired, Tolzien signed a free-agent deal with the Colts, for whom he made four appearances and two starts from 2016-17. His numbers were unremarkable: 32-of-55, 434 yards, one TD, four INTs.

The Colts opted not to re-sign Tolzien, leading him to consider the AAF and, eventually, a career in coaching.

Tolzien will serve as a voice among a revamped Cowboys offensive staff which features ex-Packers exec Rob Davis as assistant HC, Kellen Moore as coordinator, Doug Nussmeier as QBs coach, ex-Packers OC Joe Philbin as offensive line coach, Skip Peete as running backs coach, Adam Henry as wide receivers coach, and Lunda Wells as tight ends coach.

Moore and Nussmeier, formerly the TEs coach, are the only Jason Garrett-era holdovers retained by McCarthy on this side of the ball — his specialty.

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Has ‘Highest Praise’ for Coach

If Jarvis Landry is to be believed, the Cowboys got a good one in Henry. Speaking to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Browns‘ Pro Bowl wide receiver glowingly praised the new Cowboys WR instructor, who defected from Cleveland to join McCarthy’s staff. Landry referred to Henry as both a “father figure” and “disciplinarian” but someone who’s also “relatable” to players.

Landry would know, having worked under Henry in college and as a pro. In 2012, after climbing the coaching ladder in Oakland, Henry bolted to LSU, where he mentored longtime friends Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom now play for Cleveland. The next year, under Henry’s watch, the duo became the first pair of receivers in Tigers history to each eclipse 1,000 single-season yards — Landry going for a team-high 1,193 yards and Beckham totaling 1,152 yards.

Following a return to the NFL in 2015, and similar roles with the 49ers and Giants, Henry finally moved to Cleveland in 2018, reuniting with Landry and, this past season, Beckham. The former was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl, having notched 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Beckham did not meet lofty expectations in his first year with the Browns but still made 74 grabs for 1,035 yards and four scores.

Henry replaces Garrett holdover Sanjay Lal, whose contract was terminated earlier this month. The 47-year-old inherits a talented group of pass-catchers in Dallas, none more appealing than Amari Cooper, whose 1,189 receiving yards ranked eighth in the NFL. The team also features third-year stud Michael Gallup, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with 1,107 yards and six TDs on 66 catches.

