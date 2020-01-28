Cowboys TE Jason Witten Pens Incredible Tribute to Kobe Bryant [LOOK]

Like so many who crossed his path, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had an unforgettable conversation with Kobe Bryant, one he decided to share publically following the NBA legend’s stunning death.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Witten uploaded a photo of himself and Bryant attending a Los Angeles Dodgers game. He included with it an anecdote from May 2018, not long after Witten initially retired from the NFL, which has yet to — and likely never will — leave the 37-year-old’s mind.

May 2018, a few weeks after my retirement speech, I see Kobe in NYC. He had seen the tape, and was instantly fascinated by the intricacies of the Y-Option Route. For next 30 minutes, we pull up the clip, and he asks question after question of the technique, the strategy, the mindset of every variation of the route, and how the defense would try and stop it. I told him how I had adopted a mantra of his over the years—you can’t cheat the muse— as a way to stay disciplined. Those mornings when you didn’t want to wake up, or get in the extra balls after practice. If my son wasn’t putting in the effort for a test at school I would tell him. You can’t cheat the muse. You can’t. And everything Kobe did in life, he set the standard. Kobe Bryant knew that the path to success in anything in life is not easy, and not for everyone. You might be able to slide by a day at practice, and get away with it. But, the muse would know. The muse always knows. As a father, and as a competitor.

Few weeks later, I get a note from Kobe: I’m excited for the world to learn from you. Be in touch. KB I’ll never forget you Kobe, what a damn life. You never cheated the muse, and we are all better off because of your standard of excellence. RIP

Cowboys Players Heartbroken Over Bryant’s Passing

The tweets steadily poured in early Sunday afternoon, after news broke that Bryant and eight other passengers — including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna — were involved in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., just outside Los Angeles.

Cowboys players reacted with sadness and utter disbelief, using the social media outlet to express their sorrow over Bryant’s tragic death. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and defensive lineman Antwaun Woods were among those who weighed in with heavy hearts. The Cowboys also released a statement via their official Instagram account.

Came in as the next Jordan. Left as the one & only @kobebryant . The you for blessing us with the Mamba mentally. The mentality to conquer everything. Not just on the court. Community, business, family & basketball. Forever the mamba mentally will live in me & through me. RIP 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/xfKex9X5qA — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) January 26, 2020

This one is just different! Won’t ever be the same, you changed how people view the game and for that you will always be an idol #RIP Kobe #MambaMentality — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe 😢. Only reason why I even like basketball & the Lakers. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) January 26, 2020

