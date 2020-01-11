Cowboys Starter, Impending Free Agent Undergoes Surgery: Report

Roughly two months before he’s slated to go on the market, Jeff Heath went under the knife.

The Cowboys‘ starting strong safety had shoulder surgery on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, who notes that team doctor Dan Cooper handled the procedure.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that Cooper “successful[ly]” operated on Heath’s left shoulder; the parties are hoping to avoid a similar course of action on his right shoulder.

Heath’s surgery was wholly expected after the veteran defender injured both appendages in 2019, limiting him to 13 appearances and 63 tackles. He added seven pass deflections but was noticeably sterile from a play-making standpoint, registering zero interceptions or forced fumbles.

A 2013 undrafted free agent, Heath wrapped up his seventh season in Dallas, for whom he’s totaled 345 combined tackles, 24 pass breakups, eight picks and five forced fumbles across 106 appearances (44 starts).

Considered the weak link on an otherwise star-studded defense, Heath was nearly replaced prior to October’s trade deadline as the Cowboys reportedly came close to acquiring Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. A subsequent report suggested the team would make another bid for Adams this offseason, forming an ideal on-paper tandem with FS Xavier Woods.

Heath is one of a whopping 25 Cowboys unrestricted free agents slated to test the proverbial waters on March 18, when the league’s signing period officially starts. It’s possible, if not probable, the 28-year-old has logged his final down in a Dallas uniform.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!