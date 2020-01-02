Dallas Cowboys to Retain Jason Garrett as Head Coach?

It’s now been five days since the Dallas Cowboys‘ season ended and three meetings have transpired between Jason Garrett and the Joneses.

Yet, still, zero clarity on the team’s future at head coach.

Is Garrett staying or going? Nobody outside out of the building seems to know. Heck, nobody except Jerry and Stephen Jones and Garrett himself probably knows which direction this is headed.

Simple logic points to Garrett’s dismissal after a decade on the job and six playoff-less seasons to show for it. But the Jones family has never followed convention. They march to the beat of their own drum.

The absence of transparency has led some in the know to speculate on the end game. And one common theory suggests Garrett signs a new contract — his current deal expires Jan. 14 — to return as coach in 2020.

Take it from two ESPN insiders: Ed Werder and Adam Schefter.