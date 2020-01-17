Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Announces Major Move with Kellen Moore

There’s one Moore chef in the proverbial Dallas Cowboys kitchen.

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday that incumbent offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will continue calling plays for the team in 2020.

“That’s the path we’re going down,” McCarthy said, per the team’s official website. “We’re still working through that, but my goal is for him to be the play caller.”

He added: “I wanted to make sure we were able to capitalize on what has been established here.

McCarthy, who called his own plays when he was the Packers’ head man, confirmed a Jan. 6 report which claimed he “likes” the 31-year-old wunderkind and was “more than open” to keeping him around — regardless of title.

“Kellen was someone I was watching from afar, regardless of what opportunity worked out for myself,” McCarthy said, per Pro Football Talk. “The opportunity to work with Kellen was something I was going to pursue either way.”

Taking over for Scott Linehan, Moore was a breath of fresh air in 2019, his creative passing concepts a welcome change for quarterback Dak Prescott and everyone involved in Dallas’ offense. He wasn’t perfect — rather inconsistent and mistake-prone, befitting a first-year coordinator — but the results speak for themselves.

The Cowboys produced the league’s top offense in yards per game (431.5) and the second-best passing attack (296.6 YPG), as Prescott finished second behind Jameis Winston with a career-high 4,902 passing yards, one shy of the team’s all-time single-season record held by Tony Romo.

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King, McCarthy broke down one of his favorite offensive plays he saw this year, dialed up by Moore.

Mike McCarthy was excited as hell to share with Peter King one of his favorite plays he has watched this season. It was called by none other than Kellen Moore. pic.twitter.com/3fOTv2pPry — DCBlueStar (@DCBlueStar) January 6, 2020

McCarthy plans to leave most of the offensive terminology unchanged, easing the transition from former coach/play-caller Jason Garrett and providing all-important continuity for Prescott and Co. He also tapped ex-tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier as the new QBs coach and brought in former Packers OC Joe Philbin as an assistant HC who will double as the offensive line coach.

“Between us we can take this offense forward another step,” McCarthy said, per ESPN.

