Six-Time Super Bowl-Winning Cowboys Coach Opts for Retirement: Report

Longtime Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik is calling it quits — and taking his six rings with him.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Woicik has decided to retire after nine years with the Cowboys and a second stint as the team’s primary trainer.

It was reported Monday that Woicik, whose contract has expired, will not be retained by new head coach Mike McCarthy. Rather than seek employment elsewhere, the 63-year-old evidently opted to step away from the game.

Woicik earned his first NFL job in Dallas, hired as the S&C coach in 1990, following gigs at private Springfield College and Syracuse. He was named NFL Strength Coach of the Year in 1992, the same season he attained the Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Society’s Coach of the Year Award.

Having collected three Super Bowl titles by this time, Woicik defected from the Cowboys to the New Orleans Saints in 1997, then landed with the New England Patriots in 2000. He won another three championships as part of the Patriots, where he worked until 2010.

In February of 2011, Woicik agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys.

McCarthy Lands Two More Ex-Packers Coaches: Report

Dallas is now the southern Green Bay. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Monday that McCarthy is reuniting with a pair of former Packers assistants, Scott McCurley and Jeff Blasko, as he assembles his new staff. Both men worked under McCarthy in Titletown.

McCurley is expected to have a role coaching the Cowboys’ linebackers, effectively replacing Rod Marinelli, a holdover from the Garrett regime who doubled as the team’s in-title-only defensive coordinator and will not be retained by McCarthy.

Like McCurley, Blasko cut his teeth as a coaching administrator, in 2016, before moving up the ranks. He was the assistant OL coach for the Packers in 2017 and 2018 then defected to the Cleveland Browns, where he held the same title.

Blasko should assist new OL coach Joe Philbin — former Packers offensive coordinator under McCarthy — in instructing the Cowboys’ Pro Bowl-studded front-five after the club chose not to keep Marc Colombo in that role.

According to recent media reports, as of this writing, the Cowboys have named a new defensive coordinator (Mike Nolan), special teams coordinator (John Fassel), quarterbacks coach (Doug Nussmeier), assistant head coach/offensive line coach (Philbin), defensive line coach (Jim Tomsula), and secondary coach (Maurice Linguist).

McCarthy, likely to handle offensive play-calling duties, also hopes to keep incumbent coordinator Kellen Moore on staff while heavily courting Texas run game coordinator Stan Drayton, who coached Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott at Ohio State, to serve in a similar capacity.

