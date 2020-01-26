Cowboys Players React to Tragic Death of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

“I’ll never forget walking through Target, hearing a woman tell her daughter that Kobe Bryant just died. Shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in utter disbelief that we lost one of the greatest athletes of all time…” tight end Dalton Schultz wrote.



“SICK. Heavy heart. Whatever it is. Rest In Peace #24,” offensive lineman Xavier Su’a-Filo wrote, alongside a goat emoji.



“I remember getting 2k10 and Kobe was on the cover, when mycareer first came out. I played that game until 20132, I’m really sick,” cornerback Jourdan Lewis wrote.

More Details on Helicopter Crash

Countless media reports — unsubstantiated — were setting Twitter alight, some claiming Bryant’s four daughters were on board the helicopter and perished in the crash.

TMZ, which broke the story, originally reported that five people were killed when the chopper, flying amid foggy and low-visibility conditions, smacked into a hillside around 10 a.m. PT. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed five people are deceased but did not name the casualties as of this writing. A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT.

TMZ has since added that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, flying with Bryant and the other passengers, passed away in the tragic wreck. Kobe, a longtime proponent of helicopter travel, and Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, were en route to the Mamba Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks, Calif., for a basketball practice.

“Eyewitnesses also tell us that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down,” TMZ wrote.

An 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time champion (two-time Finals MVP) during 20 seasons with the Lakers, Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, who TMZ reports was not on the helicopter, and three daughters: 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianca, and seven-month-old Capri.

