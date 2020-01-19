Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Danica Patrick Cheers on Packers in Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Danica Patrick is thrilled for the Green Bay Packers’ playoff run. After the Packers win over the Seahawks, Patrick took to Instagram to post a photo from their suite at Lambeau Field.

“Kind of excited crew last night! 😄 go pack go!!!!!!…..onto San Fran! Feelin it. Anybody else?!!!!!!!” Patrick exclaimed on Instagram.

The Packers are now one win away from the Super Bowl, and Patrick is hoping for a trip to Miami. Patrick recently interviewed Rodgers on her podcast “Pretty Intense.” The former racecar driver admitted to being nervous to interview her significant other but noted that she learned a lot about their relationship.

“So, moving forward into 2020 I am going to try and do more of that,” Patrick discussed her new relationship goals on Instagram. “And, I am not only going ask more questions but I am going to listen more!!!!! I am going to do a better job at just holding space for him to tell his stories and feel really heard and understood. I have a tendency to be narcissistic and think of myself in their position or tell a story about myself in a similar scenario, but I want to do a better job at just stopping…… and acknowledging his emotions and experiences.”

Rodgers Opened Up About Religion on Patrick’s Podcast

The interview covered a number of topics including Rodgers’ thoughts on religion. Rodgers grew up going to church and discussed the difference he felt going to a Sunday service versus being part of a youth ministry called Young Life.

“Church on Sundays was like more, ‘Make sure you dress a certain way and don’t bring that person,'” Rodgers explained. “This person is going to get looked at strangely if they show up. You know, again, it’s very black and white. Binary, in the binary sense, but I don’t think its very welcoming.”

Rodgers went on to discuss how he has seen faith be divisive. Rodgers began exploring his own spirituality and learning about other religions beyond Christianity.

“Religion can be a crutch,” Rodgers continued. “Can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better. Because it’s set up binary, it’s us and them. It’s saved and unsaved. It’s heaven and hell. It’s enlightened and heathen. It’s holy and righteous and sinner and filthy. I think that makes a lot of people feel better about themselves…I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell. What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn most of his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this.”

The Couple Originally Met at the 2012 ESPYS

Rodgers and Patrick originally met at the 2012 ESPYS and remained friends over the years. Each of them were dating different people but both went through breakups that open up a window of opportunity. The two officially went public with their relationship in 2018, per USA Today. Patrick explained on the Jenny McCarthy Show how they met and kept in touch prior to dating.

“We met at the ESPYs back in 2012 … we remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick noted, per USA Today. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever.’”