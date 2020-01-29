Derrick Lewis’ Funniest NSFW Post-Fight Interviews [WATCH]

There are two main things that Derrick Lewis is known for in the UFC, and that’s his devastating knockout power and his hilarious personality. The heavyweight known as The Black Beast returns to the Octagon on Feb. 8 to fight on the main card of UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes.

The fan-favorite Lewis, who holds a professional MMA record of 22-7 and a UFC record of 13-5, has had some of the funniest post-fight interviews in history. Whenever The Black Beast gets his hand raised and a commentator starts to interview him, the chance of Lewis saying something outlandish, NSFW and hilarious is very high.

Here is a compilation of Lewis’ funniest post-fight interviews inside the black cage. And as a warning, most of his statements are NSFW.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Browne — Lewis Topples the Titan, Travis Browne

On February 19, 2017, at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, The Black Beast took on the 6-foot-7 giant, Travis Browne.

This was Lewis’ 11th UFC fight, and at this point, he was riding a five-fight win streak heading into his main event bout with Browne. The two men battled for two rounds in a match that would win the accolade “Fight of the Night.”

The fight ended in the second round when The Black Beast caught Browne and knocked him out. Here is the post-fight interview with Lewis and former UFC color commentator and fighter Brian Stann.

Fight Night Halifax: Derrick Lewis Octagon InterviewWatch Derrick Lewis in the Octagon after his KO victory over Travis Browne in the main event of Fight Night Halifax. 2017-02-20T06:16:27.000Z

As the decision is being read, you can see Lewis with his hand on his stomach.

Stann, who notices this, asks Lewis how much Browne hurt his body. Lewis answers, “I just got to do number two. It’s not really hurting from the kick; I just got to poo-poo.”

Later in the interview, Stann asks Lewis if he felt like he over-trained for the fight. The Black Beast answers, “Oh, for sure. You know, plus all the training and all the sex I’ve been getting, yeah my body needs some time off.”

At the end of the interview, Lewis gives a shout out to the Canadian audience, but tells them, “I’m from Texas. I’m not with all this snow man, you all can have that s**t, for real.”

UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor — The Black Beast Takes Out Alexander Volkov

Lewis appeared on the most successful UFC PPV card of all time, UFC 229. The main event featured the grudge match between UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the superstar Conor McGregor.

At this point, The Black Beast was 9-1 in his last 10 fights and was on a two-fight win streak. He was matched up against Alexander Volkov, who at this point had won his previous six contests in a row.

This win by Lewis was a stellar comeback victory, as Volkov was getting the best of Lewis during their fight, and he even hurt The Black Beast a few times. Lewis was able to dig deep, and he knocked out the Russian fighter with only 11 seconds left in the bout. The victory for Lewis earned him a “Performance of the Night” check, as well as a title shot against then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

UFC 229: Derrick Lewis Octagon InterviewHeavyweight contender Derrick Lewis talks with Joe Rogan inside of the Octagon after his last second knockout victory at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. To start your 7-day free trial, visit http://www.ufc.tv/packages To order UFC Pay-Per-Views, visit http://www.ufc.tv/events Connect with UFC online and on Social: Website: http://www.ufc.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc Snapchat: UFC Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc Connect with UFC FIGHT PASS on Social: Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufcfightpass Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufcfightpass Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufcfightpass 2018-10-07T03:41:41.000Z

While Bruce Buffer is declaring Lewis the winner, The Black Beast stands there with his shorts off and hanging over his shoulder.

The first question UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has for him during the post-fight interview is: “Why did you take your pants off?” Without hesitation, Lewis answers, “My b*lls [were] hot.”

When speaking about Lewis’ sensational come-from-behind victory, Lewis attributes it to the president, Donald Trump. He says, “[A] few hours before the fight, Donald Trump called me and told me I got to knock this Russian motherf***er out because they’re making him look bad on the news. You know, him and [Vladimir] Putin and s**t.”

Rogan then brings up Lewis’ #2 ranking in the heavyweight division and asks The Black Beast what he thinks about getting a shot at the title. Lewis gives a frank assessment: “I need to sit my black a** down and do some more cardio, the f*** you talking about right now? I ain’t trying to fight for no title right now, not with no gas tank like that.”

The Black Beast did fight for the title in his next match but lost to Cormier via rear-naked choke in the second round.

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz — Lewis Edges Out Blagoy Ivanov

In his last appearance in the Octagon, Lewis faced off against Blagoy Ivanov on the main card of UFC 244. Headlining the card was the first and only “Baddest Motherf***er” title fight, which featured Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

Unlike Lewis’ previous fight that are mentioned above, he did not end this fight with a fiery knockout. He defeated Ivanov by edging out a split decision. This win for The Black Beast snapped a two-fight losing streak.

UFC 244: Derrick Lewis Octagon InterviewCheck out what Derrick Lewis had to say after his decision victory at UFC 244! Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the UFC. Visit http://www.ufc.tv/packages To order UFC Pay-Per-Views, visit http://www.ufc.tv/events Connect with UFC online and on Social: Website: http://www.ufc.com Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufc Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufc Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufc Snapchat: UFC Periscope: http://Periscope.tv/ufc Connect with UFC FIGHT PASS on Social: Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ufcfightpass Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ufcfightpass Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ufcfightpass 2019-11-03T03:43:26.000Z

In this post-fight interview, Rogan asks The Black Beast if he was surprised that Ivanov was able to withstand some of his heavy strikes. Lewis answers, “Yeah [for sure]. I really tried to hit him in that booty hole that he’s got on his chest.” He then continues his NSFW statement.

Derrick Lewis Welcomes Ilir Latifi to the Heavyweight Division at UFC 247

UFC 247 will take place on Feb. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, and it will feature The Black Beast taking on a man who is moving up from the light heavyweight division, Ilir Latifi. Lewis trains out of Houston, and when he makes the walk to the Octagon, he will likely be showered with cheers from the hometown audience.

Headlining the main card is UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and the #4 ranked contender Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko will put her belt on the line against the #1 ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian.

READ NEXT: Dominick Reyes: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know