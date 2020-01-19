Derrick Rose Lobs Off Glass To Andre Drummond for Crazy Dunk [WATCH]

The Pistons’ Derrick Rose set the table for one of the season’s wildest highlights on Saturday night in Detroit’s 136-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

In a play that is usually reserved for the up-tempo flash of an All-Star game, the Pistons took off on a 3-on-1 fast break in the first quarter and Rose threw the ball off the backboard to a driving Andre Drummond, who finished with a monster dunk.

Derrick Rose lob off the glass and Drummond SLAM! 🔥🌹pic.twitter.com/CqRvQHtcdb — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) January 19, 2020

Rose and Drummond seemed to be on the same page from the onset of the fast break, as the Pistons’ big man motioned for Rose to throw the ball off the glass.

Rose came into Saturday’s game, fresh off a 22-point, 6 assist effort on Wednesday in the Pistons’ 116-103 win over the Celtics, where he went 11-for-11 from inside the three-point line. Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds as the Pistons took down the Celtics on the road.