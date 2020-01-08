Dolphins’ New Hire Has Deep Connection to Bill Belichick, Patriots

While a number of NFL teams conduct extensive searches to identify their next head coach, the Miami Dolphins make a smoother transition into the offseason under second-year head coach Brian Flores.

On Monday, Miami Herald columnist Armando Salguero reported that the Dolphins will hire Curt Kuntz as a defensive backs coach in a partial replacement of recently fired safeties coach Tony Oden.

As Pro Football Talk later pointed out, Miami’s newest coaching hire has an interesting connection to a division rival.

Interestingly enough, Kuntz does not have any previous NFL experience. In fact, the Dolphins are adding Kuntz to their staff directly out of the high school ranks where he’s spent the past seven years as the head coach of the Struthers (OH) High School football program. While it’s not completely unheard of to jump the coaching ranks from high school to the pros, there’s a much deeper football connection in this specific case.

In 1936, Steve Belichick, the storied Naval Academy scout and father of New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, graduated from Struthers High School as a three-time captain of the football team.

In a tribute story published on the Patriots official website last November, Kuntz relayed a message that the younger Belichick is probably very familiar with.

“It’s important for these students to know about Steve [Belichick],” Kuntz said. “He changed the game. He saw things that nobody else saw. He preached that it wasn’t all about game day. It’s about the 346 days that you’re preparing and doing the little things. That’s what I try to talk to my kids about. It’s about the other days that nobody sees. That’s when you win championships.”

Last summer the school even dedicated it’s newly renovated $1.3 million athletic facilities after the late Belichick, the Steve Belichick Complex.

Kuntz Not the Only Patriots Connection

Despite the league’s sheer value and reach, the NFL coaching circle remains pretty tight. To that extent, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Kuntz isn’t the only coach on the Flores staff with a tie to his former team in New England.

Josh Boyer, Miami’s defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, is also a Belichick disciple having spent 13 seasons in New England between 2006-2018. Kuntz will be working directly with Boyer to develop the back end of the Dolphins defense.

In addition, the Dolphins’ assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and tight ends coach Geroge Godsey were hired on the same day as Boyer and respectively spent six and three seasons learning from Belichick. Prior to being let go by the team on December 30 after only one season, former Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea was with Flores for 11 seasons prior, primarily serving as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach.

