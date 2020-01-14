The stage is set for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone‘s biggest fight in his life, but a new video released by the UFC shows what could be a potential injury.

Thirty-three seconds into a video that UFC posted today shows Cerrone walking with what can be perceived as a limp. However, it is unconfirmed at this time if there is an injury or if this is just a product of something else. Cowboy or the UFC haven’t announced any injury.

Here is the UFC 246 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2

VideoVideo related to donald cerrone may be injured going into ufc 246 2020-01-14T18:48:35-05:00

This is still developing, and there hasn’t been an official announcement by the UFC or Cowboy’s team.

Cowboy is set take on Conor McGregor at UFC 246 this saturday, Jan. 18.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!