DraftKings CFB Playoff National Championship Game Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings $300K College Football Playoff National Championship Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers as they battle it out for CFB supremacy.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $100K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Travis Etienne $14,100

$14,100 FLEX: Joe Burrow $12,800

$12,800 FLEX: Trevor Lawrence $10,800

$10,800 FLEX: Thaddeus Moss $4,200

$4,200 FLEX: Chris Curry $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Cade York $3,800

Why This Lineup?

We start things off with a slight surprise, opting to save some money on our captain slot and roll with Travis Etienne as opposed to one of the two quarterbacks. Over Etienne’s last nine games he’s scored no fewer than 22.3 fantasy points. He’s also found the endzone in every game since Week 3.

Joe Burrow registered nearly 60 fantasy points in his most recent outing. Is there much more that needs to be said? Clemson allowed Justin Fields, an inferior passer to Burrow, to throw for 320 passing yards against them in their playoff game.

Joe Burrow has stolen the headlines this season, but a cause could be made that no QB is playing more sound football than Trevor Lawrence at the moment. Since Week 8, the Clemson signal-caller has accounted for 25 total touchdown and zero interceptions.

We missed out on the four elite wideouts in this contest due to snagging both QBs. However, Thaddeus Moss is a solid consolation prize. Moss had 99 receiving yards and a touchdown vs. Oklahoma. He’s now scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games.

Chris Curry took the helm of the LSU backfield in their last game due to an injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While the latter has had time to rest, we are not sure how healthy he will be come game time. The former, on the other hand, had 99 total yards and a touchdown in the place of the Edwards-Helaire. Clemson was gashed numerous times on the ground vs. Ohio State.

Cade York is a scoring machine, averaging a superb 13.16 fantasy points over his past six games. York has scored 10+ points on nine separate occasions this season.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

We touched on this earlier, but the most glaring omission from our College Football Playoff National Championship Showdown is undoubtedly the plethora of stud receivers on both sides. You can’t go wrong with Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, Justin Jefferson, or Ja’Marr Chase. However, unless you’re willing to drop one of the quarterbacks or Travis Etienne out of your lineup, your chances of adding them to your roster are slim to none.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:00 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: CFB Championship Edition