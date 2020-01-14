NBA Legend Shouts Out Ben Simmons after Ridiculous Dunk

Ben Simmons was having a night – until he wasn’t having a night. Dwyane Wade took notice on one particular play.
Simmons had the ball with the clock winding down in the third quarter when he decided to make a statement. The lean, mean Australian drove it hard to the rim, splitting two Pacers defenders, and slammed it down with authority.
Wade took to Twitter to comment by saying that Simmons “tried to hurt someone feelings on that dunk.” Unfortunately for the Sixers, their star point guard took his foot off the gas. Simmons exploded for 20 points in the first half, then scored only four in the third quarter and zero in the fourth.
Philadelphia was locked in early on Monday night and took a nine-point lead over Indiana into the halftime locker room. Joel Embiid continued to sit out after dislocating a finger on his non-shooting hand last week.
The Sixers outscored the Pacers 28-16 in the second quarter but the wheels fell off in the second half during a 101-95 loss. They have now dropped six straight road games and own a dismal 7-14 away record.
Sixers Looking to Add Explosive Wing: Report
There have been multiple reports linking the Sixers to available wing players, preferably a “3-and-D” guy.
The two biggest names making the rounds have been Andre Iguodala (Grizzlies) or Robert Covington (Timberwolves). Both players spent time in Philadelphia previously and fill the exact niche that the Sixers are looking for.
But, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the team doesn’t have the assets to get a deal done for either man. Their only enticing piece is Zhaire Smith and he has been trapped in the G-League for the Delaware Blue Coats.
Perhaps the Sixers could pull off a smaller package for Washington sniper Davis Bertans. The “Latvian Laser” is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 43.6-percent from behind the three-point line. He would help keep opposing defenses honest versus a pretty predictable Sixers’ offense predicated on pick-and-roll action.
Matisse Thybulle Chimes In on Raging Nickname Debate
Every impactful rookie needs a worthy nickname, right? Matisse Thybulle has only played 32 regular-season games but a nickname has finally emerged.
The Sixers’ first-round pick (20th overall) has been a hearing a lot of “Mathief” in recent weeks, an ode to his instinctive ability to steal the basketball. Thybulle leads all rookies with 44 steals, or 1.4 steal per game.
“That’s the one I’ve heard the most,” Thybulle told The Action Network’s Rob Perez, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I like it. I just think it’s funny because my name’s Matisse and there are the s’s at the end. For me, it feels like somebody is saying my name with a really long lisp. … I think it’s cool because the whole idea of a thief stealing and my name. I think of all those, that’s my favorite.”