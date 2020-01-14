NBA Legend Shouts Out Ben Simmons after Ridiculous Dunk

Ben Simmons was having a night – until he wasn’t having a night. Dwyane Wade took notice on one particular play.

Simmons had the ball with the clock winding down in the third quarter when he decided to make a statement. The lean, mean Australian drove it hard to the rim, splitting two Pacers defenders, and slammed it down with authority.

Wade took to Twitter to comment by saying that Simmons “tried to hurt someone feelings on that dunk.” Unfortunately for the Sixers, their star point guard took his foot off the gas. Simmons exploded for 20 points in the first half, then scored only four in the third quarter and zero in the fourth.

Ben tried to hurt someone feelings on that dunk https://t.co/WI1rJlIGdx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 14, 2020

Philadelphia was locked in early on Monday night and took a nine-point lead over Indiana into the halftime locker room. Joel Embiid continued to sit out after dislocating a finger on his non-shooting hand last week.

The Sixers outscored the Pacers 28-16 in the second quarter but the wheels fell off in the second half during a 101-95 loss. They have now dropped six straight road games and own a dismal 7-14 away record.

Sixers home/road records: Home 18-2

Road 7-14 Just not good enough. Something needs to change ASAP — ZS🥜 (@ZhaireWRLD) January 14, 2020

Sixers Looking to Add Explosive Wing: Report

There have been multiple reports linking the Sixers to available wing players, preferably a “3-and-D” guy.

The two biggest names making the rounds have been Andre Iguodala (Grizzlies) or Robert Covington (Timberwolves). Both players spent time in Philadelphia previously and fill the exact niche that the Sixers are looking for.

The Sixers have expressed interest in Robert Covington, Malik Beasley, and Davis Bertans, among others, league sources say. Philly wants to surround Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with more shooters before the deadline. Could a bigger move be needed? @ringer https://t.co/SNpWqF9R69 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 9, 2020

But, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the team doesn’t have the assets to get a deal done for either man. Their only enticing piece is Zhaire Smith and he has been trapped in the G-League for the Delaware Blue Coats.

Perhaps the Sixers could pull off a smaller package for Washington sniper Davis Bertans. The “Latvian Laser” is averaging 15.4 points per game while shooting 43.6-percent from behind the three-point line. He would help keep opposing defenses honest versus a pretty predictable Sixers’ offense predicated on pick-and-roll action.

Matisse Thybulle Chimes In on Raging Nickname Debate

Every impactful rookie needs a worthy nickname, right? Matisse Thybulle has only played 32 regular-season games but a nickname has finally emerged.

The Sixers’ first-round pick (20th overall) has been a hearing a lot of “Mathief” in recent weeks, an ode to his instinctive ability to steal the basketball. Thybulle leads all rookies with 44 steals, or 1.4 steal per game.

"It's really cool to think my dad had that much forethought going into naming me. It's cool to be named after someone as special, and important, as Henri Matisse was in the art world." 🎨🎥 @MatisseThybulle 🎥🎨 pic.twitter.com/xR2Xye6hPu — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 18, 2019

“That’s the one I’ve heard the most,” Thybulle told The Action Network’s Rob Perez, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I like it. I just think it’s funny because my name’s Matisse and there are the s’s at the end. For me, it feels like somebody is saying my name with a really long lisp. … I think it’s cool because the whole idea of a thief stealing and my name. I think of all those, that’s my favorite.”