Jadeveon Clowney’s Cheap Shot Affected Carson Wentz’s Brain

It didn’t look good. Not the way Carson Wentz’s head bounced around like a ping-pong ball and then spiked into the ground.

It was a scary scene. The Eagles quarterback posted an update on his status on Monday and assured everyone he was “feeling fine.” His head coach even hinted, assuming he had cleared the league’s concussion protocol, he may have been good to go for a possible divisional-round playoff game.

While the Eagles won’t have to worry about that, they might have to pay attention to Wentz’s noggin moving forward. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn, Wentz did suffer “brief loss of memory on the sideline” and couldn’t remember minor details or hold intelligent conversations.

Per Gunn: According to sources close to the situation, Wentz had a brief loss of memory on the sideline. He couldn’t remember what happened or who the Eagles played the week before. While inside the blue medical tent, Wentz also had a little bit of trouble sitting in a stationary position. Initially, when he came off the field, Wentz told Josh McCown that he wasn’t feeling right. That’s when the medical staff took him inside the blue tent on the sideline for further evaluation.

Wentz hasn’t met with reporters since suffering the controversial hit off the helmet of Jadeveon Clowney, but Doug Pederson updated his status.

“He’s great. I spoke to him last night. He was here,” the head coach said. “I’ll see him again today. He’s doing extremely well.”

NFL Investigating Clowney’s Hit for Possible Disciplinary Action

The NFL is reportedly investigating the helmet-to-helmet hit on Carson Wentz to determine if a fine or suspension is necessary. Replays seemed to show Jadeveon Clowney tagging Wentz late and then angling his body to spear the quarterback directly in the head.

Our Sal Pal reporting for @espn that @cj_wentz wife was escorted to the lockerroom area. I feel awful for him. FINALLY gets his time to shine in the playoffs, and knocked out by a targetting helmet to helmet hit that is missed by the refs. https://t.co/yLF6b8MD9a — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 5, 2020

Officials on the field never threw a flag and deemed it incidental contact because Wentz was a runner. When asked if he thought it was a dirty play, Doug Pederson attempted to take the high road.

“Did I feel like it was potentially an illegal hit? It’s possible,” the head coach said. “But listen, it’s part of our game. It happens. It gets missed.”

Pederson didn’t want to take aim at either Clowney or the league. In fact, he was quick to point out that these types of hits are part of football. Especially for mobile quarterbacks.

“We’ve encouraged Carson to use his legs when he can, and at that particular time, it was a broken play and he was making a play,” Pederson said. “It was unfortunate, the hit, but I do think that once they become runners, it becomes different. That’s just the way the league is.”

Rare Carson Wentz Car For Sale in Philadelphia

Want to ride shotgun with Carson Wentz? Here’s your chance.

A local auto dealer — Barbera on the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia — has teamed up with Wentz to auction off the quarterback’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe. The car is painted Eagles green (because of course, it is) and features ultra-wide wheels, a neon-green speaker system and a black leather headrest with Wentz’s No. 11 stitched into it.

Carson Wentz is selling his car! A rare 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon with 800+ horse power + max speed of 199mph Barbera on the Boulevard is selling the Eagles QB's car for $149,984 & Barbera will make a donation in the buyer's name to Wentz's foundation@6abc@AO1Foundation pic.twitter.com/GBQEAywVGU — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 8, 2020

Make no mistake, it’s a sports car and the dealership said it can reach a top speed of 199 mph. Proceeds from the sale of the suped-up car will be donated to Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. Bidding starts at $149,984 and retail value is $156,00. The vehicle has 3,689 miles on it.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!