NFL Referee Comments on Jadeveon Clowney’s Cheap Shot on Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was concussed late in the first quarter by Jadeveon Clowney. It was one of the dirtiest plays in recent NFL history.

Wentz was squarely speared in the head, on a helmet-to-helmet hit, as he was already sliding down to the turf. No flags were thrown and no penalties were called. The Eagles quarterback was escorted off the field and checked out for concussion symptoms. He never returned.

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

The questionable hit occurred with 6:59 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Josh McCown replaced Wentz under center. A chorus of boos rained down from the Philly fans at Lincoln Finacial Field as replays of what appeared to be a cheap-shot attack on the Eagles quarterback reverberated around the stadium.

After the game, Clowney made it clear he wasn’t trying to hurt anybody on the “bang-bang” play. Meanwhile, NFL referee Shawn Smith commented on the no-call to the media. According to a pool reporter, Smith said Clowney made “incidental helmet-to-helmet contact” on Wentz.

“He was a runner and he did not give himself up,” Smith said, via The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “We saw incidental helmet contact, and in our judgment, we didn’t rule that to be a foul.”

Follow up question from pool reporter on whether Smith saw replay of the hit and whether he had reservations:

"No, just based on what we saw on the field, we didn't deem it to be a foul."

Another follow on helmet-to-helmet hit:

"From what we saw on the field, it was incidental." https://t.co/fqlx446fwk — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 6, 2020

Eagles Fans Start Petition to Ban Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney’s controversial hit on Carson Wentz will be debated and dissected for weeks, maybe months.

It did look like an illegal hit but the reality is that even if the refs had thrown a flag, then Wentz still would have been concussed and out of the game. Should he be suspended? Probably.

Twitter was abuzz with demands for the league to immediately take action on Clowney. The hit was borderline late and definitely in violation of the NFL’s policy regarding headhunting. One fan named Daniel Young started a petition calling for a fine on Clowney and possibly a suspension.

Anyone: Suspend and Fine Jadeveon Clowney – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/AGJx2KG489 via @Change — wole (@babyyodaWRLD) January 6, 2020

Young wrote: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks on 11/05/20. Jadeveon Clowney hits Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz helmet – to – helmet. No penalty, no issue. Just the Philadelphia franchise out for the rest of the game. It was a dirty hit. He should be fined and suspended from the league. The worst part is that the refs allowed this to happen. This is a disgrace!

Young had nearly 50 signatures as of 9 p.m. on Sunday, about 90 minutes after the game ended. Stay tuned.

Wentz ‘s Postseason Over Before It Started

Carson Wentz’s injury history has been well-documented. He tore an ACL during the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run, then suffered a fractured back last December to end his season.

This year, Wentz had been relatively healthy — minus a bruised finger — and set a bevy of new franchise records. He was playing in his first career playoff game and felt confident.

Doug Pederson "disappointed" for Carson Wentz after QB suffers head injury in playoff debut: "I wanted this for him obviously. I think a lot of his teammates did too and the team, the organization did, too"https://t.co/NZ1fB8WJVo pic.twitter.com/8JUGvE66tj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 6, 2020

“I’m grateful to be healthy and be in this moment with these guys, to be on the field,” Wentz told reporters earlier this year. “I’m just excited for the challenge. I’ve been on the sidelines the last few years for these games, so I’m pretty pumped for the opportunity.”

One cheap shot later and his postseason is over. It lasted exactly 13 minutes. Went finished just 1-of-4 for three yards as the Eagles fell to the Seahawks, 17-9, the same score as their first meeting on Nov. 24.

