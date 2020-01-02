Amazing Stat Shows Why Eagles Might Be Unbeatable at Home

The last time the Seahawks were in town, the Eagles’ defense held them to 17 points. It wasn’t a coincidence. It’s a trend.

Philadelphia has been downright unbeatable at home as the defense just seems to settle down and go into lock-down mode. The Eagles have given up a miserly 16.1 points per game since 2016 in games played on their home turf at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jim Schwartz’s suffocating defense ranks tops in the NFL in that department since 2016 and leads perennial powerhouses like Baltimore and New England. This year has been no different and the Eagles are allowing just 16.7 points per game in five home wins.

While the team lost to Seattle the last time these two teams met on Nov. 24 in Philadelphia, it wasn’t for lack of effort. The Eagles held Russell Wilson mostly in check as the Seahawks quarterback finished 13-of-25 for 200 yards and an interception. However, they let Rashard Penny rumble free for 129 yards on the ground. They’ll be relying on the home crowd again on Sunday.

“It’ll certainly be nice having the home crowd behind us. I think our players do draw some energy from the crowd,” Schwartz said. “It’s hard not to feel that. I’ve said this before, from the time you park your car in the parking lot, you feel that energy from our stadium.”

Impressively, the Eagles have gone 25-9 at home since 2016. That includes playoff games and ranks second-best in the league during that span behind only New England.

Eagles Defense Nearly Impenetrable in NFC Playoffs

The Eagles have locked the deadbolt even tighter in the postseason as the defense has surrendered an average of 13 points per game in NFC games against the Falcons, Vikings, Bears and Saints over the past two seasons.

The Falcons and Vikings games were held at the Linc, while the Bears and Saints were road games. Either way, it’s further proof that Jim Schwartz’s unit just gets more amped up when the stakes are the highest.

“When you go to the playoffs, it’s more about execution and teamwork and all those things,” the defensive coordinator said. “We’ve been in that situation for about the last month now and our guys understand the stakes that are involved in that kind of stuff.”

Seahawks Have Eagles Number in Recent Meetings

It’s true that Eagles-Seahawks hasn’t been much of a rivalry in recent years. Seattle has dominated the series by winning five straight games dating back to 2011. They own the overall series edge 10-7.

Russell Wilson has been the quarterback in four of those five wins and holds a gaudy 98.9 rating in those games. He has thrown for 962 yards and seven touchdowns (one interception) while completing 59-percent of his passes.

Wilson has also carried the ball 27 times for another 113 yards against Philadelphia. It’s been a challenge harnessing the six-time Pro-Bowl selection.

“You look at his stats across the board, it’s really amazing how every year he’s just so damn consistent with completion percentage and touchdowns and interceptions, and all those things,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “Quarterback rating, all those things you can measure a quarterback with. He’s just been so consistent.”

