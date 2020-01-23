3-Time Pro Bower Honors Nipsey Hussle With Custom Rolls Royce

Grammy-Nominated hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. The late rapper, who was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. Will receive an all-star tribute from some of his peers John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, and YG will all perform.

“An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle, had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Cops a ROLLS-ROYCE Inspired by Hussle

According to TMZ Sports Eagles wideout, DeSean Jackson will be honoring his friend and his late friend Nipsey Hussle whenever he is rolling in his tricked out Rolls Royce inspired by the Marathon Rapper.

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan interior is decked out in “Nipsey Blue.” Not only is the seat decked out, but he also has custom lights that picture Nipsey’s face and his logo when Jackson jumps out of his ride.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in South L.A last March. As for DeSean Jackson, he had a down year with the Philadephia Eagles this past season as he was injured most of the year.

Per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports, Jackson suffered an abdominal injury, which occurred in the opening minutes of the Eagles’ Week 2 game against Atlanta Falcons and decided not to have surgery. He would return in week 9 against the Chicago Bears, but following a five-yard reception, he left the game after aggravating the injury and had to leave the game. Turned out that he suffered a complete tear of the abdominal muscle.

The following day, the Eagles issued a statement revealing Jackson had consulted a specialist, who recommended that the Pro Bowl wide receiver have surgery.

Last season, Jackson had 9 receptions for 159 yards for the Eagles.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban on Nipsey Hussle

Last April, before the Philadephia 76ers, took on the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban shared that he wasn’t the big fan of Nipsey music, however, he did acknowledge that Hussle wanted to make a difference in his community.

“His Music was great I can’t I was the world’s hugest fan, but I liked his music. But what just want he did in his community and did an entrepreneur when you listen to the words he was a grinder and somebody who want to make a difference. He wanted to change his community and his heart is in the right place and it is heartbreaking. He was just here at a Mavericks game and I met him it is just sad”, Cuban told me.

READ NEXT: Pelicans Zion Williamson Draws Comparison to Lakers LeBron James by NBA Analyst