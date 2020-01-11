Georgia Grabs ACC Quarterback Transfer

Former Wake Forest quarterback, Jamie Newman, officially announced today that he will play his last year of college football at the University of Georgia.

Newman will enroll at Georgia as a graduate transfer after an exciting few seasons with the Demon Deacons. The 6-foot-4, 230 pound dual threat quarterback could be a significant asset for the Bulldogs.

“I would like to thank the Lord for guiding me through this journey,” Newman said in a statement released on Twitter. “After careful evaluation, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at The University of Georgia as a graduate transfer.”

What it means for Georgia

A year following the departure of former Georgia quarterback, Justin Fields, to Ohio State and just two days after three year starter, Jake Fromm announced that he will enter the NFL draft, the Bulldogs were left with clear uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Newman’s arrival in Athens could be the potential remedy for Kirby Smart’s squad at arguably the most important position in the game.

Newman’s stats

As the signal caller for Wake Forest in 2019, Newman passed for 2, 868 yards and threw for 26 touchdowns while also completing close to 61% of his passes. Newman also threw 11 interceptions.

Newman was fifth in the ACC in both total passing yards and passing yards per game in 2019 campaign and helped lead Wake Forest to an appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. He was also third in the conference in passing efficiency.

Newman was one of only a few ACC quarterbacks to throw for over 2,500 yards and rush for over 500 yards in 2019. The physical quarterback also added six rushing scores to his touchdown totals this past season.

Getting Started in Athens

“As I look ahead, I am excited about joining such a great football program under the leadership of Coach Smart and offensive coordinator, Coach Coley,” said Newman. “I believe in UGA’s amazing staff, Great Football program and the passionate fans supporting this team.”

It is likely that Newman will be the favorite to lead the Bulldogs this season. However, the talented quarterback will compete in spring practice this year and will have to fight off other candidates for the position such as rising junior Stetson Bennett and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, according to ESPN. Also, incoming freshman Carson Beck could be a player with a ton of potential for Georgia.

Mathis will be looking to bounce back after he underwent emergency brain surgery last May.

According to reports, Newman was also considering transferring to a myriad of other schools. Those schools were mainly, Miami, Maryland, Oregon, and Washington.

“I am ready to get to work, ready to make new friendships and committed to contributing to this great program,” said Newman. “UGA and Coach Smart Thank you for this amazing opportunity, This journey will surely be one that i will never ever forget.”