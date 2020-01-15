Grace Rett: College of the Holy Cross Rower Killed In Crash

Grace Rett, a member of the rowing team at the College of Holy Cross, was killed in a vehicle crash in Vero Beach, Florida, on January 15, 2020. She was riding in a van with several other teammates when the vehicle collided with a pickup truck at an intersection.

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey explained during a news conference that Rett died at the scene. 12 others, including other rowing team members, were injured. Currey said at least three of the other victims were seriously injured and were taken to nearby trauma centers.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the wreck. Currey said the other girls in the van appeared to have been trapped and needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

Grace Rett Set a World Record In Indoor Rowing In December 2019 & Celebrated Her 20th Birthday the Day Before the Crash

Grace Rett had just celebrated her 20th birthday on January 14, one day before the fatal crash in Vero Beach. She was a sophomore at the College of the Holy Cross, which is located in Worcester, Massachusetts, and was a member of the rowing team. WPEC-TV reported that the women’s team had been in Florida for a week-long, pre-season training program at the Vero Beach Rowing Club.

Rett made headlines in December of 2019 when she broke a world record in her sport. She told the Worcester Telegram, “”I really like rowing. I thought it would be cool to go for a world record, and I thought I could do that one.”

Rett stayed on an indoor rowing machine for 62 hours and 3 seconds, shattering the old record for her age division by more than an hour. She couldn’t sleep at all because based on the rules, she was allowed only a 10-minute break per hour. She says friends, family, coaches, and teammates helped her to stay awake by keeping her company as she rowed.

Rett told WCVB-TV at the time that she had felt the challenge would be a great test of her mental toughness. She ended up rowing a total of 237.55 miles, or the equivalent of about nine marathons. She completed the mission at the Luth Athletic Complex at Holy Cross.

According to her bio on the college’s website, Rett competed in nine races during her freshman season on the rowing team. She was the captain of her rowing team during her senior year at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Connecticut, and set high school records for 2,000 and 6,000-meter races.

MassLive reported that Rett was the first rower from her high school to compete at the collegiate level. When she decided on Holy Cross and signed on to the rowing team, Rett explained that it was her “dream school.” She added that she felt the school would “allow me to continue my Catholic education while being challenged with strong academics.”

Grace Rett Was Studying English & Psychology at Holy Cross

Grace Rett would have graduated from Holy Cross with the class of 2022. She was double majoring in English and Psychology. According to her LinkedIn page, she worked as a campus tour guide and also served as a videographer during other sporting events.

Rett leaves behind one sister, Brianne, according to her Holy Cross bio. She was the daughter of Christopher and Mary Jo Rett of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. The College of Holy Cross shared that counselors and campus chaplains were available to talk with students in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Rett’s family and the Holy Cross community have also received well-wishes from other colleges. Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond shared a statement on social media, “Our thoughts and prayers are with members of the crew team involved in this tragic accident, and their extended families, as well as with the entire Holy Cross community during this most difficult time. As a fellow Jesuit institution, our schools have so much in common and so many of our students have close friends who attend Holy Cross. On behalf of Boston College Athletics, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Holy Cross community on the tragic events that occurred this morning in Vero Beach.”

The Trinity College Women’s Rowing team shared on Facebook, “Our deepest condolences to Holy Cross Women’s Rowing, the family of Grace Rett, and all those involved in this morning’s accident. Our hearts are with you.”

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. said in a statement that the city would offer its support to the college community and that “our thoughts are especially with the families of the women’s rowing team during this very difficult time.”

Police Say the Van Carrying the Holy Cross Rowing Team Turned In Front of a Pickup Truck

Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey explained in a news conference that the crash happened around 7:28 a.m. on January 15, 2020, at Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard. He said that based on a preliminary investigation, both the north and southbound lanes of traffic had green lights at the time.

There were two transport vans carrying the Holy Cross women’s rowing team and they were traveling southbound. Grace Rett was sitting in the front passenger seat of the first van and was believed to have been wearing her seat belt.

The College is saddened at the passing of Grace Rett '22 after an accident involving our women's rowing team. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and teammates. As we are able, we will provide updates and more information here: https://t.co/wLEHRlmNBi pic.twitter.com/6a0lBT317h — Holy Cross (@holy_cross) January 15, 2020

Currey said the driver of the first van may have failed to yield, turning in front of traffic at the intersection. A red Dodge pickup truck slammed into the passenger side of the van. The second van was not involved in the collision. Currey said Rett died at the scene.

Currey explained that when first responders arrived, they accounted for 13 total people injured in the crash. He did not expand on how many of the injured were students versus coaches. Currey said that all of the victims in the van had to be removed from the vehicle due to the severe damage that had been inflicted. At least three of the injured victims were reportedly in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was also injured. His condition was not immediately available.

Currey said no charges had been filed at this time. He also urged any witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues. He added that the severity of the crash had shaken all those involved, including the first responders. “It hits home any time we deal with things like that. We have newer officers, younger officers that have younger children. When we deal with things where younger children are victims, it hit home… It’s real, and it’s terrible.”

