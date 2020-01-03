NFL Teams That Could Participate on Hard Knocks in 2020

With the conclusion of another NFL season comes the talk of the offseason, and no discussion about that could happen without the inclusion of the show Hard Knocks.

The league’s show on HBO detailing the inner workings of franchises has become incredibly popular, and this year, there have been some interesting additions to the list of teams that could appear on the show.

In 2020, the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are all eligible to be on the show. The Lions are a lone holdover from 2019, and there are some exciting new additions for the league to consider for this time around.

Focus will now turn to these teams as it relates to potential selection in 2020.

How NFL Teams Make Hard Knocks

Typically, the league will look at the teams with the best storylines for the cameras before making a choice, or will look to big market teams. Last season, the Oakland Raiders were the pick, and were featured given the emergence of Jon Gruden back into the NFL. In the recent past, squads like the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams have been shown.

The ground rules to be featured on the show typically go as follows: teams will avoid being considered for the show if they have a first-year head coach, if they have a playoff berth in the past two seasons and if they have appeared on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years. None of these particular squads make that distinction for this season, thus, their inclusion on the short list.

As for the selection process this season, a team like the Steelers could be interesting for the league. They are one of the classic franchises, and while the big name players like Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have left, they still have Ben Roethlisberger and a team looking to rebound to get back to the postseason next year.

Arizona and Denver have young quarterbacks, and Jacksonville will be looking to trying to rebound. As for Detroit, it could be interesting to get a peek behind how the team is charting a course for 2020 after a disappointing 2019 season on the field.

Will the Lions Be Featured on Hard Knocks?

When it comes to all the teams listed and their chances of cracking the game, there is one team amongst most that likely doesn’t want any part of the show. The Lions might not want to be involved at all in the show, and that is true given their comments on the matter months ago. From Bob Quinn to Matt Patrica, there is less excitement about being on the show than in most spots in the league.

Smart money remains on the Lions being passed over again when all is said and done given their relative obscurity in the league, but if they are selected by the league, they have no choice but to relent and be on the show.

Typically, an announcement on which team has been selected to the show comes in the summer, perhaps from the May-July period.

