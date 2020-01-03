Texans Star Receiver’s Groin Injury Puts Wild Card Status in Doubt

The Houston Texans have one of the NFL’s most lethal aerial attacks in all of football when hitting on all cylinders. However, over the latter half of the regular season, they’ve been more hit or miss, as Deshaun Watson’s production has taken a noticeable hit heading into the playoffs.

Watson has accounted for just three touchdowns, along with five interceptions, over his last three games. While Watson’s abilities make him a candidate to break out at any moment, he’ll have his hands full on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and their third-ranked defense league-wide. To make matters worse, the likelihood of him being without the services of one of the team’s top offensive playmakers this weekend is seemingly on an uptick.

Will Fuller is a Game-Time Decision vs. Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans speedy wideout Will Fuller is an exceptional talent. He may arguably be the league’s top deep threat when healthy. However, that latter part has proven to be a difficult thing for Fuller to maintain throughout his NFL career, and not surprisingly it has carried over into the playoffs this weekend.

Fuller, who missed five games in the 2019 regular season, has an uphill battle of suiting up come Saturday vs. the Buffalo Bills. When Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was asked at a press conference about Fuller’s injury status for this weekend, the coach responded by stating “I would say that will be a game-time decision.”

Fuller did, however, practice on a limited basis on Thursday. Yet as seen in the video below, provided by the Houston Chronicles Aaron Wilson, there’s not much to take away from the 22-second snippet, certainly not enough for Texans faithful to be optimistic that Fuller will be lined up opposite Deandre Hopkins come Saturday.

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller loosening up in practice pic.twitter.com/oNHhfWQCjK — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2020

JJ Watt is Good to Go

While Houston may be down one of their top offensive players, they will be getting back the services of quite possibly their best football players, regardless of position, for the wild card round.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end JJ Watt has missed the Texans previous eight games of the season after being placed on injured reserve with a designation to return, due to a torn pectoral sustained in Week 8 against the Oakland Raiders.

However, Watt has made an astonishingly speedy recovery to put himself into a position to play this weekend. The five-time all-pro has returned from his torn pec nearly two months earlier than the typical recovery time for such an injury.

Watt’s coach Bill O’Brien didn’t sugarcoat the playing status of his star defender for Saturday’s bout against the Bills.

‘He’s playing,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Watt. “He’ll be in there quite a bit.”

Following a practice session earlier this week, Watt, who will play on Saturday with a protective harness, was asked how he and his injured pec have held up in practice, to which Watt responded with…

“It feels great…It felt like football. It felt like how it’s supposed to feel. It felt great to be out there, to be hitting pads, to be working on all the things I want to work on – bull rush, tackle, pass rush moves, everything I wanted to do. So, it just feels good, feels like I’m home.”

While Watt has been a dominant pass-rusher during his tenure in the NFL, his added ability to also defend the run at a high level is what makes him so special. Watt’s presence will be a much-welcomed addition to the Texans front-seven this weekend, as the Buffalo Bills come to town owning the league’s eighth-best ranked run offense.

