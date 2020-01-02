Indiana vs. Tennessee Prediction: How We’re Betting the Gator Bowl

The Tennessee Volunteers are 2.5-point favorites over the Indiana Hoosiers in Thursday’s Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

Indiana (8-4) is making its first bowl appearance since 2016 after a 5-7 finish last season. The Hoosiers haven’t won nine games in a season since 1967. Peyton Ramsey leads the offense with 2,227 yards passing and 13 touchdowns in just 10 games this season. Indiana’s top target on the outside is Whop Philyor, who has 69 receptions for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns this season. The Hoosiers will be without offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who accepted the head coach job at Fresno State. In DeBoer’s one year as offensive coordinator in Bloomington, he improved the Hoosiers from 51st to 31st in total offense and 87th to 41st in scoring offense nationally.

Tennessee (7-5) has won five in a row and six of their last seven games to sprint towards bowl eligibility, also for the first time since 2016. The Volunteers’ defense is a big reason why having allowed no more than 20 points during their five-game winning streak. Offensively, it’s been a very volatile campaign for Jarrett Guarantano, who has thrown for 1,937 yards and 16 touchdowns while also being benched at different points during the season. Tennessee got off to a dreadful 1-4 start with bad home losses to Georgia State and BYU followed by blowouts against Florida and Georgia. The Volunteers have not lost since an October 19 setback against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

ESPN’s FPI gives Cincinnati a 51.9% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Thursday’s Gator Bowl between the Hoosiers and Volunteers.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Game Details

Date: Thursday, January 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Tennessee -2.5

Total: 54.5

*All lines and odds courtesy of SportsMemo, Covers, & The Action Network

Line Movement

This line opened at Indiana -1.5 and has flipped to Tennessee -2.5 with the majority of the bets and money coming in on the Volunteers. This line is correlated with the action and is moving with the market.

Betting Trends

Indiana is 8-4 SU and 7-5 ATS this season

Tennessee is 7-5 SU and 7-5 ATS this season

Over is 7-5 in Indiana games this season

Under is 8-4 in Tennessee games this season

Analysis & Pick

This is a very bad matchup for Indiana. Obviously, Tennessee is bigger and stronger in the trenches, but they also defend the pass at a very elite level, ranking 25th in the nation allowing just over 200 passing yards per game. I don’t think the Hoosiers will be able to get their high octane offense going, which could be a bigger problem for their defense. If Tennessee can start to grind out the tempo and play at their pace, I fear the Hoosiers defense could be on the field for a large majority of the game, which will pay dividends for Tennessee in the fourth quarter. Neither team has really risen to the occasion this season as both are winless against top 25 opponents. The Vols impress me a little more where it matters most, and I think they’ll be motivated for this game as they look to keep a four-game bowl winning streak alive.

PICK: Tennessee -2.5

