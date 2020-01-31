Jake Paul’s Boxing Career: 5 Facts You Need to Know

Jake Paul knocked out AnEsonGib on Thursday night in his first professional fight. The YouTube star won via technical knockout at 2:18 in the first round.

After the fight, Paul was feeling feisty — and clearly had revenge on his mind — and got into a brief altercation with rival boxer KS1 who was seated in the crowd. KSI entered the ring and the two exchanged words, teasing the possibility of an upcoming bout between them. Remember, KSI defeated Jake’s brother, Logan, on Nov. 10 in a split decision victory decided on points by the judges. Jake wasn’t over the result and promised to avenge the loss.

“KSI’s next,” Paul said. “I didn’t have to f—ing win by two points. … You had to beat my bro by a made call.” Paul simply told KSI, “Let’s make it happen.”

Who is Jake Paul? Here’s what you need to know:

1. Paul is YouTube Sensation with Nearly 20 Million Followers & Counting

The 23-year-old was labeled the “YouTube villain” in a 2017 New York Times article that chronicled his rise to fame. Paul first burst onto the scene as a Hollywood actor who starred as the character Dirk in the Dinsey Channel comedy series Bizaardvark and quickly generated 8.5 million followers.

Then, Paul gained national notoriety after a news clip surfaced showing him terrorizing his neighbors and mocking a local news crew. He’s also been known to ride dirt bikes into his pool, light furniture on fire and throw massive trampoline parties in scenes reminiscent of the popular old Jackass MTV show starring Johnny Knoxville.

2. Paul Worth Estimated $17.5 Million

The Ohio native — born in Cleveland, raised in Westlake — began posting videos to Vine in 2013 and quickly gained a cult following. According to Forbes, Paul is worth an estimated $17.5 million in monies earned from his acting career, YouTube videos and his digital-management company.

Paul attributed his love for acting and making videos to his father, Greg, who gave him a movie camera for Christmas. He told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer that he started experimenting with “comedy bits” at the tender age of 10.

“We began filming comedy bits around the house, and our dad, who is just naturally a really funny guy, would help us with ideas,” Paul told his hometown newspaper. “We did that, just messing around, for about four years, but we weren’t serious about it.”

3. Paul First Launched Boxing Carrer in 2018

In 2018, Paul hinted that he would be stepping away from the wonderful world of YouTube pranks and embark on a boxing career. His first unofficial fight occurred in August 2018 when he appeared on the undercard of the main bout featuring his brother, Logan, and KSI.

Jake defeated Deji at England’s Manchester Arena in five rounds to rack up his first career victory despite getting his nose bloodied in the first round. In 2019, Jake earned his very first professional win when he knocked out fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib in the first round.

He landed a vicious left hand and then connected with a right hook to send AnEnsonGib down for the first of three knockdowns on the night.

4. Paul Has Web Series Entitled ‘The Mind of Jake Paul’

Fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson produced a documentary web series in 2018 where he “investigates the mind and world” of Jake Paul. The eight-part series was meant to peel back the curtain on the psychology of YouTube stars and received 120 million views.

However, the series was later criticized for poking fun at Paul and — perhaps unintentionally — making light of mental illness. Per Heavy.com, Dawson announced the documentary on Sept. 11 with a teaser trailer and tweeted about his reasoning for taking on Paul as a character.

“I know it’s controversial but i really wanna try more things like this on my channel,” he said. “I wanna try things i’m genuinely fascinated by and interested in. The ups and downs of Jake Paul’s life and persona is something I would LOVE to see from the inside.”

5. Paul Lobbying Dana White to Join UFC’s Octagon

Jake and Logan Paul both are seeking entry into the UFC and get a match in the fabled Octagon where the two fighters believe they can bring a new audience. UFC president Dana White has been extremely hesitant and downright critical of that ever happening, not on his watch.

He suggested that Logan would get “murdered” in the ring. Said White: “That guy would get murdered here. He would get hurt badly. If I ever let him fight in the UFC, I should be arrested.”

Jake didn’t take those comments lightly and called White out on the slight.

“Dana White is thinking small,” Jake told Hollywood Pipeline. “We had like a million people watching our first fight, the first time we had ever done anything like that, The UFC doesn’t ever get that, unless it’s Connor McGregor. I think Dana White knows that.”

