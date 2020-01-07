Joel Embiid’s Finger Turned in Wrong Direction in Gruesome Injury [LOOK]

Joel Embiid sustained a gruesome finger injury in the first quarter of the Thunder-76ers game. Embiid’s finger turned in the opposite direction and his hand looks horrific in the photo below.

Joel Embiid’s finger is having an extremely normal one pic.twitter.com/VQAeGlv3qo — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) January 7, 2020

Embiid somehow managed to return the game with his hand heavily taped. The Athletic’s Derek Bodner reported Embiid sustained a dislocated finger and detailed his injury in a series of tweets.

Joel Embiid went to the locker room. He was flexing his left hand in the last few possessions before being subbed out…And now Embiid is heading off the court with what looks like a badly dislocated finger…It was a dislocated finger for Embiid, who received treatment and had the finger taped. As you can see on your television screens, he has been cleared to return. to action.

Embiid Sustained a Dislocated Finger

Embiid has battled injuries throughout the season but has still managed to play in 30 games. The Sixers big man is averaging 23.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.4 blocks this season.

Here is a look at a video of Embiid’s horrific injury.

I feel like Joel Embiid’s finger probably shouldn’t look like this pic.twitter.com/BaNde7t7Nh — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) January 7, 2020

The video below shows the play where Embiid is believed to have sustained the injury. Embiid was contesting a shot on defense near the basket when a few seconds later he began clutching his hand.