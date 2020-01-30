John Andretti Dead: Retired NASCAR Driver Dies at 56

John Andretti, the retired NASCAR and IndyCar driver, has died at the age of 56. Andretti was Aldo Andretti’s son and Mario Andretti’s nephew. Andretti retired in 2010 from NASCAR following 17 seasons of racing. During his career, Andretti competed in 393 races, winning twice and earning 37 top-10 finishes. Andretti also appeared at the Indy 500 on five occasions and in total, made 10 appearances in the IndyCar circuit.

Andretti said dead was confirmed by his cousin, fellow driver, Marco Andretti, who tweeted on January 30, “Rest In Peace #JohnAndretti. The best godfather. Your passion for Motorsport was admirable. Always the good ones we lose too soon. 🙏🏽 #checkit4andretti.”

Andretti Autosport has also released a statement on the heartbreaking death of John Andretti.

Andretti’s death comes less than a year after he announced that his colon cancer had returned. He was first diagnosed with the disease in April 2017. Andretti tweeted in March 2019, “Today was not what we hoped would happen but I started back on the #chemocoaster w/o a definite end. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned again. We continue to research options that may be more beneficial. All of the love & support means a lot. #CheckIt4Andretti #silentkiller.”

In March 2018, Andretti tweeted that he was responding well to chemo and that “We are right on plan!”

Andretti told the Indianapolis Star in May 2018, “I’m an Andretti. I already beat the age I should have lived to. Growing up when you’re a little bit wild in a race car, I think everybody in our family’s always heard this: ‘You’re not going to live to see 20.’ Then it was, ‘You’re not going to live see 25, then 30.’ But here I am. Still going. Our family’s already been through plenty of trials, and we’re still here. To get taken down by this, well, I’m going to go out giving it the strongest fight I can give it.”

