Jorge Masvidal Reflects on Street Fights and Kimbo Slice

A new star emerged in 2019 for UFC, and that man was Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. He earned three dynamic wins inside the Octagon last year, with his last one crowning him the UFC’s “Baddest Motherf***er,” or simply, the “BMF.” That accolade came with a belt, which is something Masvidal carries with pride.

But life wasn’t always as glamorous as it is now for Gamebred. He has been fighting ever since he was a kid, inside and outside of the cage. Masvidal has truly lived the life of a fighter.

He recently appeared on The Jim Rome Podcast and he spoke about some of his experiences with the famous backyard brawls Kimbo Slice used to put on.

The late Kimbo Slice, who fought professionally for multiple MMA promotions, was perhaps best known for putting on fights in a backyard and uploading them online.

Someone who participated in some of these street fights is none other than Gamebred himself. These fights happened in the early 2000s, but Masvidal still remembers them well.

During the podcast, Jim Rome asks Masvidal how he met Kimbo Slice.

Masvidal tells Rome that he and Slice met when they worked out at the same gym in Florida, and they both went to train at American Top Team. Slice invited Gamebred to participate in a backyard fight, and Gambred accepted the invitation.

After he fought, the bond between Slice and Masvidal grew quickly, as they were “two guys that liked to scrap, that are naturally good at it.” They also trained as professional fighters at the aforementioned American Top Team, which is a well-known MMA gym stationed in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Gamebred tells Rome that he believes Slice was one of the most humble people ever in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Masvidal Breaks Down the Rules of Street Fighting

Rome continues down the path of the street fights. He asks Masvidal to break down the rules of the street fights that he fought in. Gamebred explains to Rome that typically those involved would bet on a particular fighter to beat another one. Then, the two combatants would come up with specific rules that they would have to abide by.

That could have included elements like no takedowns or kicks. There were also general rules like no eye gouging, groin shots or fish hooking.

When it came to compensation for the fights, Masvidal alluded that he did not make much money from it. But he does say that Slice may have earned thousands of dollars fighting different celebrities’ bodyguards.

Masvidal and Rome then talk about one of his opponents, a brawler named Ray. Ray was much bigger than Gambred, but the future BMF’s speed was significantly faster.

Masvidal reflects on being the smaller guy, and having to rely on speed and conditioning to topple the giant. He also tells Rome he has a “radar.” Gamebred says that he can see punches coming in slow motion while he’s fighting, and if the adrenaline is right. This is a skill that Masvidal has been able to utilize throughout his whole fighting career.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Night: Top-Five Heavyweights Clash This Weekend