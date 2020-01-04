Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams Sends Bills QB a New Year’s Message

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams posted a sweet message about the Bills quarterback heading into the new year. Williams noted that she is “proud of where we are in our relationship” and also celebrated the Bills playoff berth.

“Another year that started & ended together. so proud of where we are in our relationship, friendships and careers. thankful for the memories in 2019, but so ready for what 2020 has in store ✨✨ also, we are playoff bound this weekend 👏🏼 #gobills,” Williams noted on Instagram.

The Bills quarterback also posed with Williams to give Buffalo fans a Christmas shoutout. Allen took to Instagram to post a photo of the couple dressed up for the holiday and send a short greeting to fans.

“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a ‘Go Bills!’ 🤘🏼🌲,” Allen posted on Instagram.

Williams also posted the same photo of the couple earlier in the month on Twitter and paid her quarterback a nice compliment.

“He cleans up nice🖤,” Williams noted on Twitter.

The couple has been dating since college despite attending different universities. Williams was a cheerleader at Fresno State, while Allen played quarterback at Wyoming.

Williams still lists her location on Twitter as California but spends plenty of time in Buffalo cheering on the Bills quarterback. She took to Twitter early in the season to share how much she enjoys Buffalo.

“Just gotta say, Buffalo is such a special place & it’s amazing to see what’s going on here. That team fought hard today. If you know, you know ♥️💙,” Williams tweeted at the end of September.

Allen Praised His Girlfriend & Noted Williams “Deserves It All”

Allen posted a sweet birthday message about Williams last April. The Bills quarterback noted that she “deserve[d] it all” as he posted a few photos of the two together.

“Happy Burt-Day Beautiful! 🐐 year never looked so good ❤️🔥 You deserve it all, I love you! Please help me in wishing a happy birthday to the one and only 🤘🏼,” Allen noted on Instagram.

Williams Says Her Favorite Thing Is Watching Allen Play Football

Williams and Allen enjoy attending other sporting events together when possible. Prior to the start of the NFL season, Williams admitted that her favorite thing to do is watch Allen play football.

“Off-season was fun & all but there’s nothing i love more than watching you do what you love most. year 2, let’s get it ♥️💙,” Williams said on Instagram.

Throughout the season, Williams has posted photos from Bills games. Williams will undoubtedly be attending as many Bills playoff games as the team is able to secure, starting with their matchup against the Texans. Allen explained the team is not planning on having a new approach during the postseason.

“It’s the same game we’ve been playing since the beginning of the year,” Allen said, per BuffaloBills.com. “Still the game of football, the dimensions are the same, we have the same plays that we’ve had in all year. We’re not trying to do anything different, not trying to switch up practice routines, not trying to be any different. You dance with who brought you. We have to go out there and execute.”