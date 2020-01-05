Julian Edelman’s Girlfriend: Patriots WR Looking For ‘Stepmom Material’

While Patriots star Julian Edelman is busy helping his team make it another Super Bowl, New England takes on on the Tenessee Titans for the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, the wide-receiver also makes time to think about his life off the field, especially when it comes to his daughter, Lily.

Edelman, 33, was only briefly dating Swedish model Ella Rose when she became pregnant, and the wide-receiver credits Lily’s birth on November 30, 2016, as a life-changing occasion.

“Fatherhood is such a huge challenge, especially with [Ella’s] profession and my profession being able to give my daughter the time and energy she desires and that she needs, ” Edelman told Haute Living over the summer, and finding balancing has proven to be particularly difficult for the Super Bowl LII MVP. But the 5’10, barely 200-pound athlete, who’s turned himself from being the 232nd pick in the 2009 Draft into an NFL offensive superstar, is used to fighting for what he wants and making it happen.

“There’s a fine line. You have your craft, and you’re working towards being the best you can possibly be, something that you’ve been working towards your whole life since you were 8 years old,” Edelman continued. “Then all of a sudden, your priorities change. You’re not living for yourself anymore, you’re living for your little girl now. That’s how my parents lived for me, so that’s all I really know.”

Edelman was initially unconvinced that Rose’s baby was his, and the model was forced to file a paternity lawsuit, as reported by TMZ, to confirm that he was the father. Now, Edelman, who’s based in Massachusettes, and Rose is based in Los Angeles, continue to co-parent Lily, 3, but are not romantically involved.

In the meantime, Edelman continues to date. Except what he’s looking for has changed since becoming a dad. He said to Haute Living, “I’m dating here and there. It’s a little different now that I have a little girl. When I go out and meet a fine young lady, I don’t get to just think about me. I’ve got to think about [Lily], so that one’s tricky. But I am dating and [she 100 percent needs to be stepmom material]. If she doesn’t mess with Lil, then she can’t mess with me.”

Edelman Is Not Romantically Linked To Anyone Publicly Heading Into 2020

While Edelman was rumored to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Daiane Sodre, 26, in 2018, the reports remained unconfirmed by either party involved. While the Patriots star published his memoir, Relentless, in 2017, he manages to keep his romantic life away from the public eye, and never posts on social media about anything other than football and his business ventures.

Edelman was previously linked with Brazilian model Adriana Lima between 2016 and 2017, and it remains the only relationship he’s ever taken public.

The Patriots’ star appears to be single heading into the New Year, and focusing on back-to-back Super Bowls wins for New England come February.

READ NEXT: Darnell Rodgers: Suspect Charged With Kidnapping in Las Vegas Doorbell Video Case