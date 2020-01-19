Katie Sowers’ Girlfriend Is a Big Part of 49ers’ Coach’s Life

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers has been groundbreaking for the NFL in a number of ways. Sowers became only the second female to hold a full-time NFL coaching position and the only current woman to actively have this role. Sowers is also the NFL’s first openly gay coach, per ESPN.

The Niners coach recently celebrated the six-month mark with her girlfriend who Sowers’ has preferred to keep her name out of the spotlight. Sowers made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo with her girlfriend on July 18, 2019.

“I’m 14 carat. Doing it up like Midas.- ❤️… talkin bout, my girl ….. #nolongersingle #taken #shesmine,” Sowers noted on Instagram.

Sowers recently shared how thankful she is for her partner and role with the Niners.

“I love this team.. I love my support system … I love my girl… I love the Faithful… thank you all for making our trip to New Orleans one to remember. Best fans in the league! Just missing the rest of my family … someday we will all be together again,” Sowers said on Instagram.

Sowers Discussed Her Sexuality in a 2017 Interview With OutSports

Sowers first talked publicly about breaking barriers as an NFL coach who is openly LGBT during a 2017 interview with OutSports. She noted that both the Falcons and 49ers were aware of her sexual orientation but felt embraced by both teams.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers told OutSports. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

Sowers’ Girlfriend Recently Came Out to Her Family

While we do not know Sowers’ partner’s identity, the 49ers coach has been open about their relationship. Earlier this season, Sowers shared a sweet note her girlfriend received from her grandmother after learning she was gay.

“If you want to know the meaning of unconditional love, read this letter my girlfriend received from her grandma after she recently came out to her family about dating a woman..”just be a good person and BE HAPPY”. That’s all we should ask of our children. ❤️,” Sowers tweeted.

Sowers’ visibility recently increased thanks to her appearance in a Microsoft Surface commercial. Sowers worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when he was the Falcons offensive coordinator, and he was so pleased with her work that he hired her when he arrived in San Francisco. Shanahan discussed Sowers’ role with the team after she was hired.

“We plan on her assisting with the receivers,” Shanahan explained, per ESPN. “Katie did a real good job for us in Atlanta, she’s done a really good job here. She helps [former receivers coach] Mike LaFleur out, just with some rotations and she helps our quality control [coaches] out just with all the stuff they have to do. She’s a hard worker, you don’t even notice her because she just goes to work and does what’s asked. Because of that, she’s someone we’d like to keep around. We’re still figuring out exact titles and stuff and what that aspect is, but she’s done a good job for us two years in a row in camp and we’d like to have her help out throughout the year.”