Lakers’ LeBron James in Tears Over Kobe Bryant’s Death [LOOK]

The tragic death of NBA legend and Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant has taken the world by storm.

Thanks to recent public appearances, the longtime member of the Los Angeles Lakers has remained fresh in the minds of fans. His death has hit many all over the world very hard, and this includes current Lakers star LeBron James, who shares a special connection with Kobe. As seen on video footage, courtesy of Hoop Central, James was shown looking devastated by the news.

LeBron James exiting the Lakers Team plane, clearly heartbroken hearing the news of Kobepic.twitter.com/nFRuwvJcBH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

The Lakers found out while they were on the flight back from Philadelphia and it’s clear LeBron was affected greatly by the news.

I’m told Lakers found out about tragic Kobe news while on their team flight today from Philadelphia. They stayed overnight because game was so late. The entire team is in shock. Obviously the team is shook. Rob Pelinka was incredibly close to Kobe as his longtime friend + agent. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) January 26, 2020

LeBron Just Passed Kobe on All-Time Scoring List

LeBron reflects on his favorite Kobe memories and the impact the Mamba has had on his life 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UDBYdttSli — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Kobe Bryant as LeBron James passed him on the all-time scoring list. After LeBron passed him, he had some very kind words for the legend.

“It’s just too much. It’s too much. The story is too much,” James said of Bryant, per ESPN. “It doesn’t make sense. Just to make a long story short, now I’m here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he’s from. The first time I ever met him, gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend. It’s surreal. It doesn’t make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you’re doing, things happen organically.

“And it’s not supposed to make sense, but it just happens. And I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

What was supposed to be a special weekend for LeBron has now turned tragic. Kobe touched many across his career and it’s clear that LeBron and he shared a special connection.

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kobe’s Last Tweet Was to LeBron

It’s no secret that Kobe always wanted to be the best. Though LeBron passing him on the all-time scoring list on Saturday was likely bittersweet for the recently deceased legend, he still took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

On Saturday, LeBron cited Kobe as a huge inspiration for him.

“It’s another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school,” James said, per ESPN. “Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration. It was like, wow. Seeing a kid, 17 years old, come into the NBA and trying to make an impact on a franchise, I used it as motivation. He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So just to be able to, at this point of my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it’s very humbling, and it’s dope.

Some of the best young athletes in the world cite Kobe as one of their biggest inspirations. His death will leave a huge void in the world of sports.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant Has Admission About Michael Jordan Chase [WATCH]

