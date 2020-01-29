Rick Fox ‘Shook’ After False Reports of Death in Kobe Bryant Crash

Rick Fox’s family feared the worst when the former NBAer was rumored to be involved in the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

However, the false news was quickly disproven by multiple sources, most notably his step-daughter Jillian Hervey.

“To confirm my stepdad Rick Fox is ALIVE and safe! I just got off the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened but please don’t spread false news. #ripkobe,” she wrote.

To confirm my stepdad Rick Fox is ALIVE and safe! I just got off the phone with my sister. We are all in shock and deeply saddened but please don’t spread false news. #ripkobe 💔 pic.twitter.com/vGSAShagkk — LION BABE (@LionBabe) January 26, 2020

Rick Fox Says Inaccurate Reporting ‘Shook’ Family

Fox joined TNT’s NBA coverage alongside Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Derek Fisher, and Kenny Smith on Tuesday and talked about what kind of impact the rumors of his death had on his family.

“My family went through, in the midst of all this, something that I couldn’t imagine them experiencing,” Fox said. “One of my daughter’s greatest fears is finding out that one of her parents has been lost through social media, instead of from a loved one or a family member. And she fortunately called me and we were just talking and crying about the news of Kobe.

“I’m glad that’s over with, but it was hard to deal with because it shook a lot of people in my life,” Fox added.

Fox said that that tsunami wave of his friends and family started reaching out shortly after the news broke, including his best friend, King Rice.

“I’m seeing King’s number repeatedly going and going and going, and I think he’s worried about me, so I said, ‘I’m gonna talk to my best friend,’ so I answered and said, ‘Hey man, this is crazy about Kobe,’ and he just was bawling,” Fox said.

Fox, 50, played in the NBA from 1991-2004 with the Celtics and Lakers, winning a trio of championships.

Dwyane Wade Shares LeBron James’ Message on Kobe Bryant

Friends, loved ones and fans are still mourning the loss of Bryant, and the NBA decided to postpone the team’s game that was scheduled for Tuesday night.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said in a statement.

Lakers-Clippers game tomorrow postponed, NBA says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2020

Dwyane Wade was one of the special guest on the TNT broadcast and shared his thoughts on the passing of Bryant.

“There was one person I wanted that respect from,” Wade said “One person I wanted to look at me as an equal. And look at me eye to eye. And that was Kobe Bryant.”

Wade also shared a message from his good friend LeBron James on the passing of Bryant.

“I talked to LeBron [James] a lot and obviously he’s torn up. I asked him, ‘if you were in my seat, what would you say tonight?’ His message was ‘the media always tries to put myself, you and other guys that were good at this game against Kobe.

Wade on James' message on Kobe to him: "All we wanted to do was win so we could be on Kobe's level. But everyone wants to put us against him when we just wanted him to be proud of us. That's what he meant to this generation.'" (2/2) — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) January 29, 2020

“What they don’t know is all of us were trying to to do our very best to make him proud of us, make him respect us.’”

