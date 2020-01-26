The Best Kobe Bryant Memorabilia: RIP Kobe Bryant

With the terrible news regarding Kobe Bryant’s death this afternoon, there’s no doubt that we’ve lost one of the greatest basketball players to ever live. With that, many of you will be looking to show your love for the Laker great. Here’s the best Kobe Bryant memorabilia available right now:
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
One of the highest quality and fan-favorite Kobe Bryant jerseys you’ll find right now is the classic Mitchell & Ness 2008-09 Hardwood Classics throwback with the gold colorway. Act fast – it’s only available in XL right now.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to read more about Kobe and what he was about, read his first book: The Mamba Mentality. In it, Kobe shares his incredible knowledge of basketball to show readers what “The Mamba Mentality” is all about and how to get there.
The book is in Kobe’s own words, and it’s equal parts educational and inspiring, especially for aspiring basketball players. You’ll read stories from the Black Mamba, himself, as well as find incredible photography from Hall of Fame photographer Andrew D. Bernstein (no relation).
Shop now at Sportsmemorabilia.com From Sportsmemorabilia.com
The Mamba Out framed Collage is still available at the time of writing this. It’s a 13″ x 33″ x 1″ collage that features a few snapshots, a facsimile Kobe Bryant signature, and text, including the words “Mamba Out.”
It’s a high-quality plaque that commemorates Kobe’s final game in 2016, in which he scored 60 points.
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Celebrating his 60 point game from his final NBA game on April 13, 2016 is this sublimated plaque, which is officially licensed by the National Basketball Assocation.
This Kobe plaque features an image of Kobe taking a jumper, the Lakers logo, the words “60 Points”, and the number 24 on the court floor.
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Of course, when you’re looking to celebrate your flavor sports figure, you can’t go wrong with these life-size wall decals from Fathead. This one features Kobe, rocking his iconic #24 Lakers jersey, on the move. The decal is made with 100% vinyl, and it’s easy to install. Best of all, it doesn’t use tape or tacks, so you don’t have to worry about messing up your home’s walls.
It easily sticks to most smooth surfaces, and because of its thickness, it’s resistant to rips and fading.