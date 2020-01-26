The Best Kobe Bryant Memorabilia: RIP Kobe Bryant

If you’re looking to read more about Kobe and what he was about, read his first book: The Mamba Mentality. In it, Kobe shares his incredible knowledge of basketball to show readers what “The Mamba Mentality” is all about and how to get there.

The book is in Kobe’s own words, and it’s equal parts educational and inspiring, especially for aspiring basketball players. You’ll read stories from the Black Mamba, himself, as well as find incredible photography from Hall of Fame photographer Andrew D. Bernstein (no relation).