Kobe Bryant’s Oscar: What Movie Did NBA Star Win Award For?

Kobe Bryant had no shortage of accomplishments upon his passing, but one of the most unique awards on his resume is an Oscar. Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.”

The short film was based on an article Bryant wrote for The Players’ Tribune, per ABC. Bryant called the Oscar a more significant accomplishment than winning an NBA title.

“I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you,” Bryant noted, per Parade. “I swear I do! You know, growing up as a kid, I dreamt about winning championships and worked really hard to make that dream come true. But then to have something like this come seemingly out of left field [is amazing].”

Bryant Joked That People Thought It was “Cute” When They Found Out He Was Interested in Film

Bryant admitted that many people doubted him when he discussed his aspirations to get involved in the film industry. The NBA legend called the Oscar “validation” that he was capable of doing more than just basketball.

“I said I wanted to be a storyteller and I got a lot of ‘that’s cute,'” Bryant said, per Parade. “You’ll be depressed when your career is over and you’ll come back to playing.’ I got that a lot. To be here now and to have that sense of validation—this is crazy, man! It’s crazy!”

Bryant Started a Film Company Called Granity Studios

“Dear Basketball” was just one of several projects Bryant worked on prior to his death. Bryant created an ESPN+ series entitled “Details” where he broke down film of different players’ games. Bryant founded his own film company called Granity Studios to find “new ways to tell stories around sports” as described on its website.

Formed by NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, Granity Studios is an award winning multimedia original content company focused on creating new ways to tell stories around sports. Stories that are crafted to entertain, by bringing education and inspiration together. We partner with award-winning writers, producers and illustrators to awaken the imagination of young athletes and foster emotional and mental development that allows them to reach their full potential.

“Dear Basketball” was written by Bryant in 2015 as a letter to the game he loved. It was not until a few years later that Bryant turned the letter into an animated short film.

Bryant Was Later Denied Admission into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Despite winning the award, Bryant was later denied admission into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The specific reasons for Bryant’s rejection is unclear, but TMZ reported it was likely tied to a “lack of a body of work.”