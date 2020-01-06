Kyle Long Makes Decision About Future With Bears: Report

After drafting Kyle Long in the first round in 2013, the offensive lineman has become a staple of the Chicago Bears offense.

Long was taken with the 20th pick by the Bears, and Chicago has been the only team he has played for. Early Sunday evening, via Twitter, Long made an announcement about his future with the team.

Long is ‘Stepping Away’ From Football

In a message to fans, Long wrote in one of a series of tweets: “Some chicagoans (sic) are probably happy to hear I’m finally stepping away and getting my body right. Some Chicagoans may be sad to hear this. Either way ufeel (sic) about it, I want u to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city. I became a man while playing in Chicago. Thank you!”

Long also thanked his former and current general managers in a subsequent tweet. “Special thanks to Phil Emery, Marc Trestman and the rest of that staff for bringing me in. Thanks to and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia as well. Ryan pace (sic), thank you for keeping me around as well.”

Long has played 77 games as a pro, all with the Chicago Bears.